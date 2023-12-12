National Beverage Corp. (FIZZ) Stock Faces 4.02% Weekly Volatility

The stock of National Beverage Corp. (FIZZ) has seen a 1.81% increase in the past week, with a 2.23% gain in the past month, and a 2.91% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.02%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.24% for FIZZ. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.34% for FIZZ’s stock, with a 0.03% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ: FIZZ) Right Now?

National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ: FIZZ) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 28.20x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.85. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for National Beverage Corp. (FIZZ) by analysts is $48.00, which is -$1.43 below the current market price. The public float for FIZZ is 21.54M, and at present, short sellers hold a 7.37% of that float. On December 12, 2023, the average trading volume of FIZZ was 147.28K shares.

FIZZ) stock’s latest price update

National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ: FIZZ)’s stock price has gone rise by 6.12 in comparison to its previous close of 46.58, however, the company has experienced a 1.81% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-16 that National Beverage Corp. has achieved modest organic growth through the expansion of its LaCroix brand and other new product launches. The company has a very conservative approach to financing and M&A activity. The stock is currently valued very high, making it overvalued with my DCF model estimates.

Analysts’ Opinion of FIZZ

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FIZZ stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for FIZZ by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for FIZZ in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $38 based on the research report published on January 04, 2023 of the current year 2023.

FIZZ Trading at 4.72% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FIZZ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.32% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.24%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.02%, as shares surge +1.71% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.13% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FIZZ rose by +1.81%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +6.71% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $48.34. In addition, National Beverage Corp. saw 6.23% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FIZZ starting from CONLEE CECIL D, who sale 5,335 shares at the price of $45.44 back on Oct 18. After this action, CONLEE CECIL D now owns 53,480 shares of National Beverage Corp., valued at $242,422 using the latest closing price.

CONLEE CECIL D, the Director of National Beverage Corp., sale 4,844 shares at $45.53 during a trade that took place back on Oct 17, which means that CONLEE CECIL D is holding 58,815 shares at $220,547 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FIZZ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+16.58 for the present operating margin

+34.49 for the gross margin

The net margin for National Beverage Corp. stands at +12.12. The total capital return value is set at 54.42, while invested capital returns managed to touch 41.06. Equity return is now at value 43.05, with 27.98 for asset returns.

Based on National Beverage Corp. (FIZZ), the company’s capital structure generated 11.15 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 10.03. Total debt to assets is 7.17, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 7.89. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 7.19.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.59, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.82 and the total asset turnover is 2.23. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.54.

Conclusion

To sum up, National Beverage Corp. (FIZZ) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “sell” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.