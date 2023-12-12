Morphosys AG ADR (MOR) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

The price-to-earnings ratio for Morphosys AG ADR (NASDAQ: MOR) is 15.51x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for MOR is 0.91. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Morphosys AG ADR (MOR) is $8.92, which is $0.09 above the current market price. The public float for MOR is 136.28M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.27% of that float. On December 12, 2023, MOR’s average trading volume was 708.71K shares.

Morphosys AG ADR (NASDAQ: MOR)’s stock price has soared by 25.25 in relation to previous closing price of 7.05. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 22.47% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-27 that MorphoSys announced positive topline results from its phase 3 trial of pelabresib in frontline myelofibrosis, nearly doubling spleen volume reduction (the primary endpoint) compared to placebo. However, key secondary endpoints assessing symptomatic improvement did not reach statistical significance in the total population. Nevertherless, significant improvement was shown in the pre-specified intermediate-risk subgroup (majority of enrolled patients). Totality of the evidence supports the approval of pelabresib, which could have a significant multi-billion dollar market potential. MorphoSys plans regulatory submissions in the US and Europe in mid 2024.

MOR’s Market Performance

MOR’s stock has risen by 22.47% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 12.63% and a quarterly rise of 9.28%. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.74% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 8.56% for Morphosys AG ADR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 38.75% for MOR’s stock, with a 35.95% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MOR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MOR stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for MOR by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for MOR in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $9.20 based on the research report published on October 13, 2023 of the current year 2023.

MOR Trading at 30.98% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MOR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 1.85% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.56%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.74%, as shares surge +16.18% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +31.40% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MOR rose by +22.47%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +97.10% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.43. In addition, Morphosys AG ADR saw 146.65% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for MOR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-76.34 for the present operating margin

+79.75 for the gross margin

The net margin for Morphosys AG ADR stands at -54.29. The total capital return value is set at -39.80, while invested capital returns managed to touch -28.66. Equity return is now at value 2881.09, with 3.10 for asset returns.

Based on Morphosys AG ADR (MOR), the company’s capital structure generated 215.65 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 68.32. Total debt to assets is 14.16, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 209.56. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 66.39.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.07, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -2.91. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.81 and the total asset turnover is 0.11. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.91.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Morphosys AG ADR (MOR) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.