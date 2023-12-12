MINISO Group Holding Ltd ADR (MNSO) Stock Faces 5.41% Weekly Volatility

In the past week, MNSO stock has gone down by -6.36%, with a monthly decline of -24.50% and a quarterly plunge of -30.35%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.41%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.70% for MINISO Group Holding Ltd ADR The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -20.44% for MNSO stock, with a simple moving average of -6.10% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in MINISO Group Holding Ltd ADR (NYSE: MNSO) Right Now?

MINISO Group Holding Ltd ADR (NYSE: MNSO) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 22.03x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for MNSO is at 0.32. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 15 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 5 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

The average price suggested by analysts for MNSO is $221.08, which is $11.68 above the current market price. The public float for MNSO is 315.83M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.51% of that float. The average trading volume for MNSO on December 12, 2023 was 1.87M shares.

MNSO) stock’s latest price update

MINISO Group Holding Ltd ADR (NYSE: MNSO)’s stock price has decreased by -0.56 compared to its previous closing price of 19.55. However, the company has seen a -6.36% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-12-07 that The retail sector has faced multiple challenges in the current year. Some of the headwinds include inflation, supply chain disruptions, and macroeconomic concerns.

MNSO Trading at -23.04% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MNSO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -35.03% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.70%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.41%, as shares sank -24.59% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -24.94% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MNSO fell by -6.36%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +18.18% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $24.12. In addition, MINISO Group Holding Ltd ADR saw 81.17% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for MNSO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+18.38 for the present operating margin

+38.73 for the gross margin

The net margin for MINISO Group Holding Ltd ADR stands at +15.42. The total capital return value is set at 24.25, while invested capital returns managed to touch 21.06. Equity return is now at value 24.95, with 15.90 for asset returns.

Based on MINISO Group Holding Ltd ADR (MNSO), the company’s capital structure generated 10.03 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 9.12. Total debt to assets is 6.64, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 6.34. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 5.76.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.14, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.80 and the total asset turnover is 0.93. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.55.

Conclusion

In conclusion, MINISO Group Holding Ltd ADR (MNSO) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.