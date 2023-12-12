Metlife Inc (MET) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

Metlife Inc (NYSE: MET) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 23.87x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for MET is at 1.05. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for MET is $77.87, which is $12.93 above the current market price. The public float for MET is 622.10M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.29% of that float. The average trading volume for MET on December 12, 2023 was 3.85M shares.

The stock price of Metlife Inc (NYSE: MET) has jumped by 1.33 compared to previous close of 64.09. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 0.60% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-12-04 that Often, investors think about income and growth as binary choices. Either a company pays a large dividend yield, or it offers strong capital gains upside.

MET’s Market Performance

Metlife Inc (MET) has experienced a 0.60% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 9.49% rise in the past month, and a 1.48% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.58%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.52% for MET. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.28% for MET’s stock, with a simple moving average of 8.29% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MET

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MET stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for MET by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for MET in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $71 based on the research report published on November 17, 2023 of the current year 2023.

MET Trading at 5.33% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MET to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.06% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.52%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.58%, as shares surge +7.36% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.23% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MET rose by +0.60%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -9.60% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $63.10. In addition, Metlife Inc saw -10.27% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MET starting from DEBEL MARLENE, who sale 9,391 shares at the price of $63.18 back on Aug 09. After this action, DEBEL MARLENE now owns 77,638 shares of Metlife Inc, valued at $593,323 using the latest closing price.

PAPPAS BILL, the EVP, Global Tech. & Ops. of Metlife Inc, sale 2,857 shares at $70.96 during a trade that took place back on Mar 02, which means that PAPPAS BILL is holding 48,915 shares at $202,733 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MET

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.43 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Metlife Inc stands at +3.63. The total capital return value is set at 1.00, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.88. Equity return is now at value 9.12, with 0.36 for asset returns.

Based on Metlife Inc (MET), the company’s capital structure generated 69.14 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 40.88. Total debt to assets is 2.80, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 68.49. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 40.50.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.72, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.24. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.57.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Metlife Inc (MET) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.