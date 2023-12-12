Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd (MAXN) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ: MAXN)’s stock price has plunge by -7.84relation to previous closing price of 4.37. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -13.76% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Motley Fool reported 2023-11-16 that Maxeon delivered revenue in line with its preliminary guidance, but fell well short of analysts’ earnings expectations in the third quarter. Shipments were negatively impacted after key customer SunPower fell behind on payments during the quarter.

Is It Worth Investing in Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ: MAXN) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for MAXN is at 1.36. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for MAXN is $8.75, which is $4.72 above the current market price. The public float for MAXN is 31.18M, and currently, shorts hold a 23.19% of that float. The average trading volume for MAXN on December 12, 2023 was 1.74M shares.

MAXN’s Market Performance

The stock of Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd (MAXN) has seen a -13.76% decrease in the past week, with a -23.15% drop in the past month, and a -71.38% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.29%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.79% for MAXN. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -16.50% for MAXN stock, with a simple moving average of -79.27% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MAXN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MAXN stocks, with Mizuho repeating the rating for MAXN by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for MAXN in the upcoming period, according to Mizuho is $7 based on the research report published on November 21, 2023 of the current year 2023.

MAXN Trading at -38.95% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MAXN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -89.65% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.79%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.29%, as shares sank -28.01% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -63.23% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MAXN fell by -15.52%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -77.10% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.75. In addition, Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd saw -74.92% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for MAXN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-18.69 for the present operating margin

-4.81 for the gross margin

The net margin for Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd stands at -25.23. The total capital return value is set at -38.11, while invested capital returns managed to touch -56.47. Equity return is now at value -112.12, with -12.92 for asset returns.

Based on Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd (MAXN), the company’s capital structure generated 1,059.92 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 91.38. Total debt to assets is 35.69, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 932.82. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 80.42.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.28, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.58. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.89 and the total asset turnover is 0.92. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.37.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd (MAXN) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.