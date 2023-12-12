Marker Therapeutics Inc (MRKR) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The 36-month beta value for MRKR is also noteworthy at 1.33. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for MRKR is $40.00, which is $35.29 above than the current price. The public float for MRKR is 6.39M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.24% of that float. The average trading volume of MRKR on December 12, 2023 was 32.23K shares.

Marker Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: MRKR)’s stock price has increased by 46.85 compared to its previous closing price of 3.21. However, the company has seen a 67.91% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-08-30 that HOUSTON, Aug. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: MRKR), a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company focusing on developing next-generation T cell-based immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications, today announced that Juan F. Vera, M.D., President and Chief Executive Officer, will present at the H.C. Wainwright 25th Annual Global Investment Conference, which is being held on September 11-13, 2023 at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel in New York City.

MRKR’s Market Performance

MRKR’s stock has risen by 67.91% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 58.05% and a quarterly drop of -18.37%. The volatility ratio for the week is 16.66% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 9.59% for Marker Therapeutics Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 69.36% for MRKR’s stock, with a 44.27% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MRKR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MRKR stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for MRKR by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for MRKR in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $6 based on the research report published on March 25, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

MRKR Trading at 52.12% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MRKR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -51.34% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.59%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 16.66%, as shares surge +72.84% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.74% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MRKR rose by +67.91%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +127.54% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.88. In addition, Marker Therapeutics Inc saw 77.13% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for MRKR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-602.90 for the present operating margin

+33.08 for the gross margin

The net margin for Marker Therapeutics Inc stands at -544.19. The total capital return value is set at -79.83, while invested capital returns managed to touch -73.11. Equity return is now at value -80.92, with -52.49 for asset returns.

Based on Marker Therapeutics Inc (MRKR), the company’s capital structure generated 38.86 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 27.98. Total debt to assets is 22.13, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 35.91. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 25.86.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.93, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.42. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.58 and the total asset turnover is 0.11. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.14.

Conclusion

In summary, Marker Therapeutics Inc (MRKR) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.