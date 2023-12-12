Manulife Financial Corp. (MFC) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

Manulife Financial Corp. (NYSE: MFC)’s stock price has gone rise by 3.26 in comparison to its previous close of 19.94, however, the company has experienced a 3.78% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Market Watch reported 2023-12-11 that Manulife Financial Corp. MFC, +0.45% said Monday it agreed to have Global Atlantic reinsure $13 billion of its reserves across four legacy/low return-on-equity blocks. The company plans to buy back $1.2 billion in stock as part of the deal.

Is It Worth Investing in Manulife Financial Corp. (NYSE: MFC) Right Now?

Manulife Financial Corp. (NYSE: MFC) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for MFC is at 1.07. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for MFC is $21.65, which is $0.64 above the current market price. The public float for MFC is 1.83B, and currently, shorts hold a 1.43% of that float. The average trading volume for MFC on December 12, 2023 was 3.09M shares.

MFC’s Market Performance

MFC’s stock has seen a 3.78% increase for the week, with a 10.76% rise in the past month and a 9.00% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.43%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.40% for Manulife Financial Corp. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 6.57% for MFC’s stock, with a simple moving average of 9.24% for the last 200 days.

MFC Trading at 11.09% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MFC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 0.93% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.40%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.43%, as shares surge +10.11% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.64% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MFC rose by +3.78%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +4.78% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $19.42. In addition, Manulife Financial Corp. saw 15.41% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for MFC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+67.35 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Manulife Financial Corp. stands at +45.89. The total capital return value is set at 15.07, while invested capital returns managed to touch 10.52. Equity return is now at value 10.41, with 0.68 for asset returns.

Based on Manulife Financial Corp. (MFC), the company’s capital structure generated 22.04 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 18.06. Total debt to assets is 1.54, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 25.01. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 18.06.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.11, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.18. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.26.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Manulife Financial Corp. (MFC) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.