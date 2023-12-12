Make Informed Decisions with 3M Co. (MMM) Stock Updates

The stock of 3M Co. (MMM) has gone down by -0.27% for the week, with a 12.50% rise in the past month and a -3.73% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.59%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 1.64% for MMM. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.47% for MMM’s stock, with a 2.86% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in 3M Co. (NYSE: MMM) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 1.00. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 15 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for 3M Co. (MMM) by analysts is $107.03, which is $3.87 above the current market price. The public float for MMM is 551.77M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.92% of that float. On December 12, 2023, the average trading volume of MMM was 3.58M shares.

MMM) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of 3M Co. (NYSE: MMM) has dropped by -0.20 compared to previous close of 103.37. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -0.27% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-11 that In the closing of the recent trading day, 3M (MMM) stood at $103.16, denoting a -0.2% change from the preceding trading day.

Analysts’ Opinion of MMM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MMM stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for MMM by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for MMM in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $107 based on the research report published on December 04, 2023 of the current year 2023.

MMM Trading at 10.87% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MMM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.66% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.64%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.59%, as shares surge +11.15% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.19% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MMM fell by -0.27%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -4.30% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $98.33. In addition, 3M Co. saw -13.98% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MMM starting from Ashish Khandpur K, who sale 9,432 shares at the price of $99.27 back on May 18. After this action, Ashish Khandpur K now owns 20,943 shares of 3M Co., valued at $936,306 using the latest closing price.

Hammes Eric D., the EVP & Chief Count Gov Svc Off of 3M Co., sale 6,487 shares at $105.33 during a trade that took place back on Apr 28, which means that Hammes Eric D. is holding 10,430 shares at $683,243 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MMM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.90 for the present operating margin

+43.72 for the gross margin

The net margin for 3M Co. stands at +16.88. The total capital return value is set at 12.52, while invested capital returns managed to touch 18.89. Equity return is now at value -78.91, with -15.45 for asset returns.

Based on 3M Co. (MMM), the company’s capital structure generated 114.56 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 53.39. Total debt to assets is 36.31, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 99.55. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 46.40.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.14, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.21. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.45 and the total asset turnover is 0.73. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.54.

Conclusion

To sum up, 3M Co. (MMM) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “sell” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.