Lucy Scientific Discovery Inc (LSDI): A Technical Analysis

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Lucy Scientific Discovery Inc (LSDI) is $1.40, which is $1.13 above the current market price. The public float for LSDI is 11.13M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.57% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of LSDI on December 12, 2023 was 1.03M shares.

LSDI) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Lucy Scientific Discovery Inc (NASDAQ: LSDI) has dropped by -11.94 compared to previous close of 0.30. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -21.75% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-07-05 that Normally, IPO activity gains momentum in the second quarter and peaks in June. This year was no exception.

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

LSDI’s Market Performance

Lucy Scientific Discovery Inc (LSDI) has seen a -21.75% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 4.94% gain in the past month and a -62.83% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 28.32%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 21.91% for LSDI. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 8.08% for LSDI’s stock, with a -70.12% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

LSDI Trading at -12.37% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LSDI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -93.31% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 21.91%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 28.32%, as shares surge +23.66% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -55.40% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LSDI fell by -21.75%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -86.95% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2502. In addition, Lucy Scientific Discovery Inc saw -91.05% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Lucy Scientific Discovery Inc (LSDI) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.