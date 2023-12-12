Liberty Energy Inc (LBRT) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Liberty Energy Inc (NYSE: LBRT) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.18x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for LBRT is 1.93. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 6 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for LBRT is $24.39, which is $6.58 above the current price. The public float for LBRT is 162.72M and currently, short sellers hold a 6.96% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of LBRT on December 12, 2023 was 3.41M shares.

LBRT) stock’s latest price update

Liberty Energy Inc (NYSE: LBRT)’s stock price has decreased by -0.28 compared to its previous closing price of 17.86. However, the company has seen a -10.37% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-07 that Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

LBRT’s Market Performance

Liberty Energy Inc (LBRT) has experienced a -10.37% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -4.40% drop in the past month, and a -1.49% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.98%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.19% for LBRT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -7.77% for LBRT’s stock, with a 13.25% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LBRT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LBRT stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for LBRT by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for LBRT in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $17 based on the research report published on April 18, 2023 of the current year 2023.

LBRT Trading at -7.12% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LBRT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.17% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.19%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.98%, as shares sank -5.82% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.83% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LBRT fell by -10.37%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +16.56% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $19.25. In addition, Liberty Energy Inc saw 11.24% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LBRT starting from Wright Christopher A, who sale 1,385 shares at the price of $17.75 back on Dec 07. After this action, Wright Christopher A now owns 2,841,860 shares of Liberty Energy Inc, valued at $24,584 using the latest closing price.

Wright Christopher A, the Chairman of the Board & CEO of Liberty Energy Inc, sale 21,026 shares at $18.25 during a trade that took place back on Dec 06, which means that Wright Christopher A is holding 2,843,245 shares at $383,805 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LBRT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+12.39 for the present operating margin

+16.32 for the gross margin

The net margin for Liberty Energy Inc stands at +9.63. The total capital return value is set at 30.97, while invested capital returns managed to touch 24.82. Equity return is now at value 38.63, with 21.97 for asset returns.

Based on Liberty Energy Inc (LBRT), the company’s capital structure generated 23.34 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 18.92. Total debt to assets is 13.55, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 20.68. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 16.77.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.68, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.10. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.35 and the total asset turnover is 1.80. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.47.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Liberty Energy Inc (LBRT) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.