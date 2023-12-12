Li-Cycle Holdings Corp (LICY) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp (NYSE: LICY)’s stock price has gone decline by -3.45 in comparison to its previous close of 0.77, however, the company has experienced a -1.15% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. Proactive Investors reported 2023-11-23 that Glencore PLC (LSE:GLEN) has cancelled plans to build an electric vehicle battery recycling plant in Sardinia, Italy, after the consent process stalled. The mining group had planned to produce lithium and other materials from used car batteries as part of a partnership with Canadian battery recycler Li-Cycle.

Is It Worth Investing in Li-Cycle Holdings Corp (NYSE: LICY) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 1.17. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

The average price predicted for Li-Cycle Holdings Corp (LICY) by analysts is $1.09, which is $0.34 above the current market price. The public float for LICY is 121.50M, and at present, short sellers hold a 12.52% of that float. On December 12, 2023, the average trading volume of LICY was 4.96M shares.

LICY’s Market Performance

LICY’s stock has seen a -1.15% decrease for the week, with a -52.63% drop in the past month and a -83.36% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.04%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 19.57% for Li-Cycle Holdings Corp The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.82% for LICY’s stock, with a -82.54% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

LICY Trading at -54.38% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LICY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -88.77% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 19.57%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.04%, as shares sank -49.88% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -78.40% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LICY fell by -1.46%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -87.49% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.7317. In addition, Li-Cycle Holdings Corp saw -84.47% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for LICY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-829.85 for the present operating margin

-535.07 for the gross margin

The net margin for Li-Cycle Holdings Corp stands at -400.00. The total capital return value is set at -15.90, while invested capital returns managed to touch -7.71. Equity return is now at value -57.76, with -28.69 for asset returns.

Based on Li-Cycle Holdings Corp (LICY), the company’s capital structure generated 68.90 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 40.79. Total debt to assets is 38.57, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 67.85. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 40.17.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -6.82, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.44. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.87 and the total asset turnover is 0.02. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 12.92.

Conclusion

To sum up, Li-Cycle Holdings Corp (LICY) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.