Leslies Inc (LESL) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

Leslies Inc (NASDAQ: LESL) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -2.20 compared to its previous closing price of 5.45. However, the company has seen a fall of -6.82% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-11-29 that Stocks are up today as investors react to the latest comments from members of the Federal Reserve. The most important of these comes from Fed Governor Christopher Waller.

Is It Worth Investing in Leslies Inc (NASDAQ: LESL) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Leslies Inc (NASDAQ: LESL) is 36.66x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for LESL is 0.73. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 10 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Leslies Inc (LESL) is $5.79, which is $0.46 above the current market price. The public float for LESL is 177.43M and currently, short sellers hold a 12.04% of that float. On December 12, 2023, LESL’s average trading volume was 4.05M shares.

LESL’s Market Performance

LESL’s stock has seen a -6.82% decrease for the week, with a 20.05% rise in the past month and a -4.65% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.60%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.22% for Leslies Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.68% for LESL’s stock, with a simple moving average of -33.95% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LESL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LESL stocks, with Telsey Advisory Group repeating the rating for LESL by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for LESL in the upcoming period, according to Telsey Advisory Group is $6 based on the research report published on November 29, 2023 of the current year 2023.

LESL Trading at 1.71% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LESL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -68.88% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.22%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.60%, as shares surge +15.12% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.83% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LESL fell by -6.82%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -58.71% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.46. In addition, Leslies Inc saw -56.35% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LESL starting from Egeck Michael R., who purchase 50,000 shares at the price of $6.93 back on Aug 07. After this action, Egeck Michael R. now owns 2,391,814 shares of Leslies Inc, valued at $346,410 using the latest closing price.

Weddell Steven M, the of Leslies Inc, purchase 25,000 shares at $6.92 during a trade that took place back on Aug 07, which means that Weddell Steven M is holding 1,436,377 shares at $173,078 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LESL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.04 for the present operating margin

+37.78 for the gross margin

The net margin for Leslies Inc stands at +1.88. The total capital return value is set at 11.98, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.48.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.37, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.51. The receivables turnover for the company is 38.86 and the total asset turnover is 1.27. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.86.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Leslies Inc (LESL) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.