LegalZoom.com Inc. (LZ): A Technical Analysis

LegalZoom.com Inc. (NASDAQ: LZ) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 258.33x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.14. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for LegalZoom.com Inc. (LZ) is $14.25, which is $3.4 above the current market price. The public float for LZ is 126.69M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.44% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of LZ on December 12, 2023 was 1.37M shares.

LZ) stock’s latest price update

LegalZoom.com Inc. (NASDAQ: LZ) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 0.46 compared to its previous closing price of 10.80. However, the company has seen a fall of -5.07% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-11 that ARCO, LZ and HEES made it to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) growth stocks list on December 11, 2023.

LZ’s Market Performance

LegalZoom.com Inc. (LZ) has seen a -5.07% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 0.18% gain in the past month and a 8.07% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.91%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.74% for LZ. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.36% for LZ’s stock, with a simple moving average of -0.53% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LZ

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LZ stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for LZ by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for LZ in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $12.25 based on the research report published on October 16, 2023 of the current year 2023.

LZ Trading at 0.60% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LZ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -30.80% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.74%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.91%, as shares sank -0.09% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.82% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LZ fell by -5.07%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +31.83% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.34. In addition, LegalZoom.com Inc. saw 40.18% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LZ starting from Preece Richard, who sale 9,462 shares at the price of $12.00 back on Nov 29. After this action, Preece Richard now owns 556,657 shares of LegalZoom.com Inc., valued at $113,544 using the latest closing price.

Watson Noel Bertram, the Chief Financial Officer of LegalZoom.com Inc., sale 25,000 shares at $11.17 during a trade that took place back on Nov 16, which means that Watson Noel Bertram is holding 660,695 shares at $279,250 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LZ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-6.39 for the present operating margin

+63.83 for the gross margin

The net margin for LegalZoom.com Inc. stands at -7.86. The total capital return value is set at -22.54, while invested capital returns managed to touch -27.93. Equity return is now at value 5.52, with 1.96 for asset returns.

Based on LegalZoom.com Inc. (LZ), the company’s capital structure generated 7.96 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 7.38. Total debt to assets is 2.67, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 6.31. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 5.85.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.85, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 50.46 and the total asset turnover is 1.45. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.96.

Conclusion

To put it simply, LegalZoom.com Inc. (LZ) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.