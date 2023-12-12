Kura Oncology Inc (KURA) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock price of Kura Oncology Inc (NASDAQ: KURA) has jumped by 4.48 compared to previous close of 10.72. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 3.70% in its stock price over the last five trading days. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-10-30 that SAN DIEGO, Oct. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Kura Oncology, Inc. (Nasdaq: KURA), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to realizing the promise of precision medicines for the treatment of cancer, today announced that Troy Wilson, Ph.D., J.D., President and Chief Executive Officer, is scheduled to participate in three upcoming investor conferences.

Is It Worth Investing in Kura Oncology Inc (NASDAQ: KURA) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for KURA is 0.78.

The public float for KURA is 65.81M and currently, short sellers hold a 16.84% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of KURA on December 12, 2023 was 811.50K shares.

KURA’s Market Performance

KURA’s stock has seen a 3.70% increase for the week, with a 31.46% rise in the past month and a 14.87% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.61%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.57% for Kura Oncology Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 13.99% for KURA’s stock, with a 5.75% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of KURA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KURA stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for KURA by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for KURA in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $31 based on the research report published on August 11, 2023 of the current year 2023.

KURA Trading at 24.07% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KURA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.61% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.57%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.61%, as shares surge +28.51% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +30.00% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KURA rose by +3.52%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -5.73% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.95. In addition, Kura Oncology Inc saw -9.75% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KURA starting from Malley Thomas, who purchase 50,000 shares at the price of $11.50 back on Jun 16. After this action, Malley Thomas now owns 139,557 shares of Kura Oncology Inc, valued at $575,000 using the latest closing price.

DALE STEPHEN, the Chief Medical Officer of Kura Oncology Inc, sale 9,225 shares at $13.88 during a trade that took place back on Jan 27, which means that DALE STEPHEN is holding 27,675 shares at $128,033 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KURA

Equity return is now at value -33.65, with -31.02 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Kura Oncology Inc (KURA) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.