Kodiak Sciences Inc (KOD) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

and a 36-month beta value of 1.97. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Kodiak Sciences Inc (KOD) by analysts is $4.60, which is $2.05 above the current market price. The public float for KOD is 48.88M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.37% of that float. On December 12, 2023, the average trading volume of KOD was 941.91K shares.

KOD) stock’s latest price update

Kodiak Sciences Inc (NASDAQ: KOD) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -19.30 compared to its previous closing price of 3.16. However, the company has seen a fall of -11.76% in its stock price over the last five trading days. PRNewsWire reported 2023-11-21 that PALO ALTO, Calif., Nov. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Kodiak Sciences Inc. (Nasdaq: KOD), a biopharmaceutical company committed to researching, developing and commercializing transformative therapeutics to treat high prevalence retinal diseases, announced today that management will present at the 6th Annual Evercore ISI HealthCONx Conference in Miami, Florida on Wednesday, November 29, 2023, at 3:25 p.m.

KOD’s Market Performance

KOD’s stock has fallen by -11.76% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 39.34% and a quarterly rise of 17.51%. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.78% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 12.98% for Kodiak Sciences Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.53% for KOD’s stock, with a -40.08% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

KOD Trading at 26.82% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KOD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -73.98% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.98%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.78%, as shares surge +48.26% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +41.67% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KOD fell by -11.76%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -62.22% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.50. In addition, Kodiak Sciences Inc saw -64.39% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KOD starting from BORGESON JOHN A., who sale 2,749 shares at the price of $9.23 back on Jun 16. After this action, BORGESON JOHN A. now owns 178,077 shares of Kodiak Sciences Inc, valued at $25,373 using the latest closing price.

EHRLICH JASON, the of Kodiak Sciences Inc, sale 2,258 shares at $9.23 during a trade that took place back on Jun 16, which means that EHRLICH JASON is holding 61,924 shares at $20,841 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KOD

The total capital return value is set at -46.54, while invested capital returns managed to touch -45.94. Equity return is now at value -69.42, with -42.69 for asset returns.

Based on Kodiak Sciences Inc (KOD), the company’s capital structure generated 43.04 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 30.09. Total debt to assets is 28.16, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 40.76. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 28.50.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 9.26.

Conclusion

To sum up, Kodiak Sciences Inc (KOD) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.