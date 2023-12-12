Kinetik Holdings Inc (KNTK) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

Kinetik Holdings Inc (NYSE: KNTK) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 24.23x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for KNTK is at 2.73. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for KNTK is $39.29, which is $6.2 above the current market price. The public float for KNTK is 12.61M, and currently, shorts hold a 14.36% of that float. The average trading volume for KNTK on December 12, 2023 was 200.67K shares.

KNTK) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Kinetik Holdings Inc (NYSE: KNTK) has dropped by -3.56 compared to previous close of 34.31. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -7.85% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-10-05 that Kinetik Holdings has a high amount of debt, which has affected its margins and may lead to share dilution. KNTK operates in the Permian Basin and is embarking on ambitious expansion projects, but managing the financial aspects will be critical for growth. Earnings results for the company were mixed, but the dividend is currently over 11% and sustainable at a payout ratio of 74%.

KNTK’s Market Performance

Kinetik Holdings Inc (KNTK) has seen a -7.85% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -4.23% decline in the past month and a -4.34% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.44%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.28% for KNTK. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -7.03% for KNTK’s stock, with a -1.49% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of KNTK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KNTK stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for KNTK by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for KNTK in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $39 based on the research report published on October 06, 2023 of the current year 2023.

KNTK Trading at -6.30% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KNTK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.98% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.28%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.44%, as shares sank -6.21% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.53% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KNTK fell by -8.03%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +14.00% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $35.48. In addition, Kinetik Holdings Inc saw 0.03% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KNTK starting from Welch Jamie, who purchase 8,125 shares at the price of $35.24 back on Aug 21. After this action, Welch Jamie now owns 3,337,273 shares of Kinetik Holdings Inc, valued at $286,325 using the latest closing price.

Welch Jamie purchase 7,000 shares at $31.13 during a trade that took place back on Mar 31, which means that Welch Jamie is holding 3,142,233 shares at $217,910 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KNTK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+14.97 for the present operating margin

+21.21 for the gross margin

The net margin for Kinetik Holdings Inc stands at +6.07. The total capital return value is set at 5.03, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.63.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.40, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.43. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.56 and the total asset turnover is 0.31. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.06.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Kinetik Holdings Inc (KNTK) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.