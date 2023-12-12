Keros Therapeutics Inc (KROS) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock price of Keros Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: KROS) has dropped by -20.53 compared to previous close of 35.65. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -11.00% in its stock price over the last five trading days. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-11-07 that LEXINGTON, Mass., Nov. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (“Keros”) (Nasdaq: KROS), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat a wide range of patients with disorders that are linked to dysfunctional signaling of the transforming growth factor-beta (“TGF-ß”) family of proteins, today announced that Keros’ President and Chief Executive Officer Jasbir S. Seehra, Ph.D., will present at the following healthcare conferences:

Is It Worth Investing in Keros Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: KROS) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for KROS is 1.15. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for KROS is 21.27M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.75% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of KROS on December 12, 2023 was 251.99K shares.

KROS’s Market Performance

The stock of Keros Therapeutics Inc (KROS) has seen a -11.00% decrease in the past week, with a -3.87% drop in the past month, and a -22.60% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.86%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.14% for KROS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -9.62% for KROS’s stock, with a -27.15% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of KROS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KROS stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for KROS by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for KROS in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $60 based on the research report published on December 08, 2023 of the current year 2023.

KROS Trading at -6.53% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KROS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -52.75% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.14%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.86%, as shares sank -4.19% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.14% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KROS fell by -11.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -46.75% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $31.28. In addition, Keros Therapeutics Inc saw -41.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KROS starting from Regnante Keith, who sale 20,000 shares at the price of $45.42 back on Jun 09. After this action, Regnante Keith now owns 0 shares of Keros Therapeutics Inc, valued at $908,367 using the latest closing price.

Regnante Keith, the Chief Financial Officer of Keros Therapeutics Inc, sale 20,000 shares at $47.79 during a trade that took place back on Jun 08, which means that Regnante Keith is holding 0 shares at $955,872 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KROS

Equity return is now at value -53.07, with -49.23 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Keros Therapeutics Inc (KROS) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.