KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc (KALV): A Technical Analysis

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.83. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc (KALV) is $20.80, which is $12.01 above the current market price. The public float for KALV is 21.20M, and currently, short sellers hold a 18.88% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of KALV on December 12, 2023 was 281.86K shares.

KALV) stock’s latest price update

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: KALV)’s stock price has gone rise by 7.72 in comparison to its previous close of 8.16, however, the company has experienced a -1.12% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-12-07 that KalVista Pharma (NASDAQ: KALV ) just reported results for the second quarter of 2024. KalVista Pharma reported earnings per share of -80 cents.

KALV’s Market Performance

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc (KALV) has seen a -1.12% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 12.12% gain in the past month and a -14.83% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.48%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.80% for KALV. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 6.75% for KALV’s stock, with a -3.69% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of KALV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KALV stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for KALV by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for KALV in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $30 based on the research report published on June 15, 2020 of the previous year 2020.

KALV Trading at 2.38% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KALV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.23% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.80%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.48%, as shares surge +8.92% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.72% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KALV fell by -1.12%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +17.20% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.27. In addition, KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc saw 30.03% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KALV starting from Crockett Thomas Andrew, who sale 14,807 shares at the price of $8.23 back on Nov 20. After this action, Crockett Thomas Andrew now owns 157,532 shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc, valued at $121,851 using the latest closing price.

Palleiko Benjamin L, the President, CFO, CBO & Sec’y of KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc, sale 13,008 shares at $8.23 during a trade that took place back on Nov 20, which means that Palleiko Benjamin L is holding 112,443 shares at $107,047 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KALV

The total capital return value is set at -61.16, while invested capital returns managed to touch -51.55. Equity return is now at value -77.89, with -66.70 for asset returns.

Based on KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc (KALV), the company’s capital structure generated 5.11 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 4.86. Total debt to assets is 4.49, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 4.44. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 4.22.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 11.46.

Conclusion

To put it simply, KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc (KALV) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.