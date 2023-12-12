Juniper Networks Inc (JNPR) Stock Experiences 9.71% Monthly Change

In the past week, JNPR stock has gone up by 1.70%, with a monthly gain of 9.71% and a quarterly surge of 2.23%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.40%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.76% for Juniper Networks Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.81% for JNPR’s stock, with a 0.14% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Juniper Networks Inc (NYSE: JNPR) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Juniper Networks Inc (NYSE: JNPR) is above average at 26.32x. The 36-month beta value for JNPR is also noteworthy at 0.94. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 8 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

The average price estimated by analysts for JNPR is $31.63, which is $2.24 above than the current price. The public float for JNPR is 314.76M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.50% of that float. The average trading volume of JNPR on December 12, 2023 was 3.35M shares.

JNPR) stock’s latest price update

Juniper Networks Inc (NYSE: JNPR)’s stock price has gone rise by 1.35 in comparison to its previous close of 28.99, however, the company has experienced a 1.70% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Business Wire reported 2023-11-20 that SUNNYVALE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Juniper Networks (NYSE: JNPR), a leader in secure, AI-driven networks, today announced the Company will present at the following upcoming investor event: Sujai Hajela, Executive Vice President, AI-Driven Enterprise at Juniper Networks, will host a Juniper MistTM Customer Tech Talk, Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 10:00 – 11:30 am PT. To attend this event, you must pre-register. Below is a link to the registration site: register.events.juniper.net/JuniperMistC.

Analysts’ Opinion of JNPR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for JNPR stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for JNPR by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for JNPR in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $29 based on the research report published on October 10, 2023 of the current year 2023.

JNPR Trading at 9.05% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought JNPR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.91% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.76%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.40%, as shares surge +8.25% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.72% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, JNPR rose by +1.70%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -4.52% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $27.88. In addition, Juniper Networks Inc saw -8.07% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at JNPR starting from rahim rami, who sale 5,556 shares at the price of $28.91 back on Dec 06. After this action, rahim rami now owns 862,742 shares of Juniper Networks Inc, valued at $160,646 using the latest closing price.

rahim rami, the Chief Executive Officer of Juniper Networks Inc, sale 5,556 shares at $28.69 during a trade that took place back on Dec 05, which means that rahim rami is holding 868,298 shares at $159,413 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for JNPR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.17 for the present operating margin

+56.37 for the gross margin

The net margin for Juniper Networks Inc stands at +8.88. The total capital return value is set at 8.67, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.63. Equity return is now at value 8.45, with 3.99 for asset returns.

Based on Juniper Networks Inc (JNPR), the company’s capital structure generated 39.47 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 28.30. Total debt to assets is 18.94, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 38.41. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 27.54.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.75, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.16. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.77 and the total asset turnover is 0.58. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.74.

Conclusion

In summary, Juniper Networks Inc (JNPR) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.