Jetblue Airways Corp (JBLU) Stock: Navigating the Market Volatility

The stock of Jetblue Airways Corp (JBLU) has gone up by 11.16% for the week, with a 35.18% rise in the past month and a 5.08% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.81%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 5.90% for JBLU. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 20.26% for JBLU stock, with a simple moving average of -15.58% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Jetblue Airways Corp (NASDAQ: JBLU) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for JBLU is at 1.76. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for JBLU is $4.65, which is -$0.73 below the current market price. The public float for JBLU is 332.09M, and currently, shorts hold a 11.57% of that float. The average trading volume for JBLU on December 12, 2023 was 16.85M shares.

JBLU) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Jetblue Airways Corp (NASDAQ: JBLU) has plunged by -0.55 when compared to previous closing price of 5.41, but the company has seen a 11.16% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-08 that JetBlue (JBLU) now anticipates 2023 revenues to increase in the range of 4-5% (prior view: 3-5%).

Analysts’ Opinion of JBLU

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for JBLU stocks, with Exane BNP Paribas repeating the rating for JBLU by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for JBLU in the upcoming period, according to Exane BNP Paribas is $3 based on the research report published on November 10, 2023 of the current year 2023.

JBLU Trading at 21.90% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought JBLU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -43.07% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.90%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.81%, as shares surge +39.02% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +16.96% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, JBLU rose by +11.16%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -33.99% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.55. In addition, Jetblue Airways Corp saw -16.98% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at JBLU starting from Spencer Gerald Alfred, who sale 11,879 shares at the price of $6.35 back on Aug 18. After this action, Spencer Gerald Alfred now owns 0 shares of Jetblue Airways Corp, valued at $75,432 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for JBLU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1.94 for the present operating margin

+1.21 for the gross margin

The net margin for Jetblue Airways Corp stands at -3.95. The total capital return value is set at -2.14, while invested capital returns managed to touch -4.68. Equity return is now at value -5.28, with -1.37 for asset returns.

Based on Jetblue Airways Corp (JBLU), the company’s capital structure generated 123.01 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 55.16. Total debt to assets is 30.34, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 104.74. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 46.97.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.49, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.86. The receivables turnover for the company is 34.95 and the total asset turnover is 0.63. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.51.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Jetblue Airways Corp (JBLU) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.