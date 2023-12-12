Jeffs Brands Ltd (JFBR) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

while the 36-month beta value is 2.65.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for JFBR is 3.57M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.50% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of JFBR on December 12, 2023 was 54.99K shares.

JFBR) stock's latest price update

Jeffs Brands Ltd (NASDAQ: JFBR)’s stock price has gone rise by 19.78 in comparison to its previous close of 2.68, however, the company has experienced a -13.71% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-02-22 that A fresh press release from this morning is putting Jeffs’ Brands (NASDAQ: JFBR ) in the spotlight. Reportedly, Jeffs’ Brands entered into a non-binding letter of intent (LOI) with SuperBuzz.

JFBR’s Market Performance

JFBR’s stock has fallen by -13.71% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 20.68% and a quarterly drop of -4.46%. The volatility ratio for the week is 13.22% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 21.61% for Jeffs Brands Ltd The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 14.72% for JFBR’s stock, with a -33.46% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

JFBR Trading at 13.88% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought JFBR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -76.48% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 21.61%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.22%, as shares surge +8.81% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.04% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, JFBR fell by -13.71%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -55.48% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.81. In addition, Jeffs Brands Ltd saw -60.47% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for JFBR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-77.01 for the present operating margin

+3.67 for the gross margin

The net margin for Jeffs Brands Ltd stands at -37.57. The total capital return value is set at -47.85, while invested capital returns managed to touch -24.72.

Based on Jeffs Brands Ltd (JFBR), the company’s capital structure generated 1.75 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.72. Total debt to assets is 1.42, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.76. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.75.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.46, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -0.09. The receivables turnover for the company is 13.52 and the total asset turnover is 0.50. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 17.24.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Jeffs Brands Ltd (JFBR) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.