Invitation Homes Inc (INVH) Stock: A Value Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Invitation Homes Inc (NYSE: INVH) is 61.04x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for INVH is 0.97. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Invitation Homes Inc (INVH) is $36.18, which is $2.9 above the current market price. The public float for INVH is 609.73M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.94% of that float. On December 12, 2023, INVH’s average trading volume was 2.99M shares.

INVH) stock’s latest price update

Invitation Homes Inc (NYSE: INVH)’s stock price has increased by 0.60 compared to its previous closing price of 33.08. However, the company has seen a -1.51% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-11 that Invitation Homes Inc. (INVH), Choice Hotels International, Inc. (CHH), Zoetis Inc. (ZTS) and Owens Corning (OC) recently announced dividend hikes.

INVH’s Market Performance

Invitation Homes Inc (INVH) has seen a -1.51% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 6.63% gain in the past month and a -3.06% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.73%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.72% for INVH. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.36% for INVH’s stock, with a 0.79% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of INVH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for INVH stocks, with Oppenheimer repeating the rating for INVH by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for INVH in the upcoming period, according to Oppenheimer is $35 based on the research report published on October 30, 2023 of the current year 2023.

INVH Trading at 3.86% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought INVH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.91% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.72%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.73%, as shares surge +5.05% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.02% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, INVH fell by -1.51%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +5.48% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $33.24. In addition, Invitation Homes Inc saw 12.28% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for INVH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+25.77 for the present operating margin

+30.89 for the gross margin

The net margin for Invitation Homes Inc stands at +16.13. The total capital return value is set at 3.12, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.13. Equity return is now at value 4.71, with 2.54 for asset returns.

Based on Invitation Homes Inc (INVH), the company’s capital structure generated 75.67 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 43.08. Total debt to assets is 42.01, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 69.22. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 39.40.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 11.25, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.31. The receivables turnover for the company is 47.60 and the total asset turnover is 0.12.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Invitation Homes Inc (INVH) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.