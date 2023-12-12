Intrusion Inc (INTZ) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock of Intrusion Inc (NASDAQ: INTZ) has decreased by -17.76 when compared to last closing price of 0.29.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -29.24% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-14 that Intrusion, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 14, 2023 5:00 PM ET Company Participants Josh Carroll – IR Kimberly Pinson – CFO Anthony Scott – CEO Conference Call Participants Scott Buck – H.C. Wainwright & Co Mike Rubinfeld – Mid-Atlantic Builders Ed Woo – Ascendiant Capital Markets James Green – Analyst Operator Welcome to Intrusion’s Inc Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Confrence Call and Webcast.

Is It Worth Investing in Intrusion Inc (NASDAQ: INTZ) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 0.61.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for INTZ is 19.47M, and currently, short sellers hold a 15.12% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of INTZ on December 12, 2023 was 1.34M shares.

INTZ’s Market Performance

INTZ stock saw a decrease of -29.24% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -52.20% and a quarterly a decrease of -59.90%. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.79%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 14.35% for Intrusion Inc (INTZ). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -35.29% for INTZ’s stock, with a -75.09% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of INTZ

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for INTZ stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for INTZ by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for INTZ in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $13.50 based on the research report published on May 05, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

INTZ Trading at -33.19% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought INTZ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -94.24% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 14.35%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.79%, as shares sank -50.90% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -32.61% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, INTZ fell by -29.24%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -89.45% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3513. In addition, Intrusion Inc saw -92.56% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at INTZ starting from GERO JAMES, who purchase 364,583 shares at the price of $0.58 back on Nov 08. After this action, GERO JAMES now owns 866,566 shares of Intrusion Inc, valued at $211,458 using the latest closing price.

Hyer Raymond T, the 10% Owner of Intrusion Inc, purchase 333,333 shares at $0.58 during a trade that took place back on Nov 08, which means that Hyer Raymond T is holding 3,331,953 shares at $193,333 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for INTZ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-216.27 for the present operating margin

+55.45 for the gross margin

The net margin for Intrusion Inc stands at -215.55. The total capital return value is set at -224.25, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1,737.58. Equity return is now at value -477.45, with -170.56 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.19, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.16. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.14 and the total asset turnover is 0.81. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.41.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Intrusion Inc (INTZ) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.