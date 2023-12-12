Intercontinental Exchange Inc’s (ICE) Stock: A 61.03% Annual Performance Rate

The stock of Intercontinental Exchange Inc (ICE) has seen a 0.96% increase in the past week, with a 6.99% gain in the past month, and a 0.13% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.64%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.34% for ICE. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.11% for ICE’s stock, with a simple moving average of 5.86% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE: ICE) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE: ICE) is 26.96x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for ICE is 0.98. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 13 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Intercontinental Exchange Inc (ICE) is $130.99, which is $14.85 above the current market price. The public float for ICE is 566.71M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.67% of that float. On December 12, 2023, ICE’s average trading volume was 2.52M shares.

ICE) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE: ICE) has increased by 2.47 when compared to last closing price of 113.34.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 0.96% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-12-03 that Intercontinental Exchange buy rating from September reaffirmed. Positives include earnings and revenue growth, dividend growth, and improving equity. Some headwinds to my bullish rating are the share price spike above the moving average and a below-average dividend yield compared to peers.

Analysts’ Opinion of ICE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ICE stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for ICE by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for ICE in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $125 based on the research report published on September 22, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ICE Trading at 5.21% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ICE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.23% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.34%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.64%, as shares surge +5.79% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.56% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ICE rose by +0.96%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +13.30% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $112.95. In addition, Intercontinental Exchange Inc saw 13.21% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ICE starting from Gardiner Warren, who sale 500 shares at the price of $112.34 back on Dec 08. After this action, Gardiner Warren now owns 15,025 shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc, valued at $56,170 using the latest closing price.

Jackson Benjamin, the President of Intercontinental Exchange Inc, sale 10,100 shares at $114.78 during a trade that took place back on Dec 04, which means that Jackson Benjamin is holding 125,184 shares at $1,159,239 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ICE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+41.10 for the present operating margin

+68.66 for the gross margin

The net margin for Intercontinental Exchange Inc stands at +15.76. The total capital return value is set at 9.65, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.78. Equity return is now at value 10.12, with 1.39 for asset returns.

Based on Intercontinental Exchange Inc (ICE), the company’s capital structure generated 81.22 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 44.82. Total debt to assets is 9.49, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 80.91. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 44.65.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 8.18, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.27. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.72 and the total asset turnover is 0.05.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Intercontinental Exchange Inc (ICE) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.