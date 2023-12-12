Hims & Hers Health Inc (HIMS) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for HIMS is 0.78. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 5 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for HIMS is $10.25, which is $1.7 above the current price. The public float for HIMS is 135.82M and currently, short sellers hold a 12.53% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of HIMS on December 12, 2023 was 2.53M shares.

HIMS) stock’s latest price update

Hims & Hers Health Inc (NYSE: HIMS)’s stock price has decreased by -2.84 compared to its previous closing price of 8.80. However, the company has seen a -3.28% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Motley Fool reported 2023-12-11 that SentinelOne keeps delivering cutting-edge tech and strong growth. Roku is an entrenched streaming leader with future growth ahead.

HIMS’s Market Performance

Hims & Hers Health Inc (HIMS) has experienced a -3.28% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 25.55% rise in the past month, and a 34.43% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.93%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.97% for HIMS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.78% for HIMS’s stock, with a 1.69% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HIMS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HIMS stocks, with Imperial Capital repeating the rating for HIMS by listing it as a “In-line.” The predicted price for HIMS in the upcoming period, according to Imperial Capital is $9 based on the research report published on December 07, 2023 of the current year 2023.

HIMS Trading at 21.11% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HIMS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -30.71% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.97%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.93%, as shares surge +22.36% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +32.79% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HIMS fell by -3.11%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -11.24% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.32. In addition, Hims & Hers Health Inc saw 33.39% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HIMS starting from Baird Melissa, who sale 9,133 shares at the price of $9.02 back on Dec 06. After this action, Baird Melissa now owns 382,574 shares of Hims & Hers Health Inc, valued at $82,402 using the latest closing price.

Baird Melissa, the Chief Operating Officer of Hims & Hers Health Inc, sale 9,133 shares at $8.78 during a trade that took place back on Dec 05, which means that Baird Melissa is holding 391,707 shares at $80,221 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HIMS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-13.00 for the present operating margin

+76.15 for the gross margin

The net margin for Hims & Hers Health Inc stands at -12.46. The total capital return value is set at -20.84, while invested capital returns managed to touch -20.08. Equity return is now at value -11.16, with -8.96 for asset returns.

Based on Hims & Hers Health Inc (HIMS), the company’s capital structure generated 1.70 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.67. Total debt to assets is 1.45, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.17. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.15.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.13, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 154.79 and the total asset turnover is 1.34. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.52.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Hims & Hers Health Inc (HIMS) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.