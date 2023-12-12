Hesai Group ADR (HSAI) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for HSAI is $115.92, which is $6.44 above the current market price. The public float for HSAI is 83.78M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.71% of that float. The average trading volume for HSAI on December 12, 2023 was 390.36K shares.

Hesai Group ADR (NASDAQ: HSAI)’s stock price has gone rise by 5.67 in comparison to its previous close of 9.35, however, the company has experienced a -0.30% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-10 that Ouster and Innoviz had positive financial performance in Q3, with Ouster achieving expected milestones and Innoviz maintaining its revenue forecast. Cepton and Luminar revised their forecasts downward, while MicroVision set a lower target for the year. Cash runway analysis shows that AEye and MicroVision will run out of cash in 2024, while Innoviz may exhaust its cash by 2025.

HSAI’s Market Performance

HSAI’s stock has fallen by -0.30% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 1.44% and a quarterly drop of -1.10%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.54% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.16% for Hesai Group ADR The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.90% for HSAI’s stock, with a -11.08% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HSAI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HSAI stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for HSAI by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for HSAI in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $12.90 based on the research report published on September 26, 2023 of the current year 2023.

HSAI Trading at -0.64% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HSAI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -67.45% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.16%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.54%, as shares surge +0.10% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.20% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HSAI fell by -0.30%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -48.00% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.07. In addition, Hesai Group ADR saw -53.06% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for HSAI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-32.35 for the present operating margin

+39.24 for the gross margin

The net margin for Hesai Group ADR stands at -25.01. The total capital return value is set at -11.67, while invested capital returns managed to touch -9.07. Equity return is now at value -12.75, with -9.95 for asset returns.

Based on Hesai Group ADR (HSAI), the company’s capital structure generated 2.02 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.98.

The receivables turnover for the company is 3.20 and the total asset turnover is 0.28. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.28.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Hesai Group ADR (HSAI) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.