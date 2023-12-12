Herc Holdings Inc (HRI) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock of Herc Holdings Inc (NYSE: HRI) has increased by 6.04 when compared to last closing price of 124.37.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 4.19% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-10-24 that Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call October 24, 2023 8:30 AM ET Company Participants Leslie Hunziker – Senior Vice President, Investor Relations Larry Silber – President and Chief Executive Officer Aaron Birnbaum – Senior Vice President and Chief Operating Officer Mark Humphrey – Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Conference Call Participants Rob Wertheimer – Melius Research Jerry Revich – Goldman Sachs Ken Newman – KeyBanc Capital Markets Seth Weber – Wells Fargo Securities John Healy – Northcoast Research Mig Dobre – Baird Operator Good morning. My name is Aldra, and I will be your conference operator today.

Is It Worth Investing in Herc Holdings Inc (NYSE: HRI) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Herc Holdings Inc (NYSE: HRI) is above average at 10.83x. The 36-month beta value for HRI is also noteworthy at 2.38. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for HRI is $172.44, which is $40.56 above than the current price. The public float for HRI is 27.74M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.48% of that float. The average trading volume of HRI on December 12, 2023 was 233.14K shares.

HRI’s Market Performance

HRI’s stock has seen a 4.19% increase for the week, with a 14.79% rise in the past month and a 4.43% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.37%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.12% for Herc Holdings Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 6.57% for HRI’s stock, with a 9.91% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

HRI Trading at 13.65% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HRI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.83% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.12%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.37%, as shares surge +11.55% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.88% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HRI rose by +4.19%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -6.47% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $124.44. In addition, Herc Holdings Inc saw 0.24% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HRI starting from Silber Lawrence Harris, who sale 946 shares at the price of $128.54 back on Sep 12. After this action, Silber Lawrence Harris now owns 221,010 shares of Herc Holdings Inc, valued at $121,599 using the latest closing price.

Silber Lawrence Harris, the President & CEO of Herc Holdings Inc, sale 3,054 shares at $128.94 during a trade that took place back on Sep 11, which means that Silber Lawrence Harris is holding 221,956 shares at $393,787 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HRI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+20.41 for the present operating margin

+35.39 for the gross margin

The net margin for Herc Holdings Inc stands at +12.05. The total capital return value is set at 13.69, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.19. Equity return is now at value 31.01, with 5.63 for asset returns.

Based on Herc Holdings Inc (HRI), the company’s capital structure generated 326.09 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 76.53. Total debt to assets is 57.28, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 320.86. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 75.30.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.19, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.48. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.02 and the total asset turnover is 0.50. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.07.

Conclusion

In summary, Herc Holdings Inc (HRI) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.