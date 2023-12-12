Healthcare Realty Trust Inc (HR) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock of Healthcare Realty Trust Inc (NYSE: HR) has decreased by -0.57 when compared to last closing price of 15.88. Despite this, the company has experienced a -1.50% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-12-08 that Healthcare Realty’s management looks sound, as it does not strive for growth at all costs and has a very disciplined cost and capital allocation approach. HR stock currently offers an attractive 7.7% forward dividend yield, which I consider safe. My valuation analysis suggests the stock is fairly valued.

Is It Worth Investing in Healthcare Realty Trust Inc (NYSE: HR) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.82. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Healthcare Realty Trust Inc (HR) is $17.11, which is $1.32 above the current market price. The public float for HR is 376.70M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.29% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of HR on December 12, 2023 was 3.74M shares.

HR’s Market Performance

The stock of Healthcare Realty Trust Inc (HR) has seen a -1.50% decrease in the past week, with a 10.73% rise in the past month, and a -3.48% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.29%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.10% for HR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.62% for HR’s stock, with a -10.70% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HR stocks, with BTIG Research repeating the rating for HR by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for HR in the upcoming period, according to BTIG Research is $17 based on the research report published on October 24, 2023 of the current year 2023.

HR Trading at 6.66% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -29.37% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.10%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.29%, as shares surge +8.75% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.41% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HR fell by -1.50%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -19.77% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.01. In addition, Healthcare Realty Trust Inc saw -18.06% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HR starting from SINGLETON JOHN KNOX, who purchase 31,500 shares at the price of $17.11 back on Aug 16. After this action, SINGLETON JOHN KNOX now owns 50,582 shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Inc, valued at $538,965 using the latest closing price.

Kilroy James Joseph IV, the Director of Healthcare Realty Trust Inc, purchase 2,400 shares at $19.02 during a trade that took place back on Mar 08, which means that Kilroy James Joseph IV is holding 26,601 shares at $45,647 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+22.30 for the present operating margin

+28.89 for the gross margin

The net margin for Healthcare Realty Trust Inc stands at +12.89. Equity return is now at value -3.75, with -2.02 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Healthcare Realty Trust Inc (HR) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.