Harbor Custom Development Inc’s (HCDI) Stock: A Long-Term Performance Analysis

In the past week, HCDI stock has gone down by -37.02%, with a monthly decline of -20.81% and a quarterly plunge of -60.22%. The volatility ratio for the week is 22.14%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 24.77% for Harbor Custom Development Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -20.12% for HCDI’s stock, with a -78.07% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Harbor Custom Development Inc (NASDAQ: HCDI) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 0.51. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Harbor Custom Development Inc (HCDI) by analysts is $6.00, which is $159.32 above the current market price. The public float for HCDI is 2.17M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.09% of that float. On December 12, 2023, the average trading volume of HCDI was 1.49M shares.

HCDI) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Harbor Custom Development Inc (NASDAQ: HCDI) has decreased by -16.13 when compared to last closing price of 0.81.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -37.02% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Invezz reported 2023-12-01 that Penny stocks like Green Giant (GGE), Neximmune (NEXI), Altimmune (ALT), and Harbor Custom Development (HCDI) were among the best-performing companies in Wall Street on Friday. All of them jumped by more than 40% even as the Nasdaq 100 and S&P 500 indices pulled back.

HCDI Trading at -32.32% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HCDI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -95.71% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 24.77%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 22.14%, as shares sank -13.90% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -51.76% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HCDI fell by -37.02%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -92.61% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.8461. In addition, Harbor Custom Development Inc saw -90.83% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for HCDI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-27.95 for the present operating margin

-3.36 for the gross margin

The net margin for Harbor Custom Development Inc stands at -30.54. The total capital return value is set at -8.17, while invested capital returns managed to touch -16.12. Equity return is now at value -54.70, with -16.91 for asset returns.

Based on Harbor Custom Development Inc (HCDI), the company’s capital structure generated 192.36 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 65.80. Total debt to assets is 61.54, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 212.18. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 12.15.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.48, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.72. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.63 and the total asset turnover is 0.27. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.16.

Conclusion

To sum up, Harbor Custom Development Inc (HCDI) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.