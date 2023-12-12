Hanryu Holdings Inc (HRYU) Stock: Assessing the Risk and Reward

The stock of Hanryu Holdings Inc (HRYU) has gone up by 57.01% for the week, with a -57.19% drop in the past month and a -89.80% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 20.33%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 19.14% for HRYU. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 14.44% for HRYU stock, with a simple moving average of -82.69% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Hanryu Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: HRYU) Right Now?

The public float for HRYU is 35.68M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.28% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of HRYU on December 12, 2023 was 354.60K shares.

HRYU) stock’s latest price update

Hanryu Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: HRYU) has seen a rise in its stock price by 40.13 in relation to its previous close of 0.45. However, the company has experienced a 57.01% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Benzinga reported 2023-11-24 that The most oversold stocks in the communication services sector presents an opportunity to buy into undervalued companies.

HRYU Trading at -72.91% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HRYU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -93.38% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 19.14%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 20.33%, as shares sank -37.07% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -87.34% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HRYU rose by +57.01%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.5314. In addition, Hanryu Holdings Inc saw -91.93% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for HRYU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-742.74 for the present operating margin

+24.54 for the gross margin

The net margin for Hanryu Holdings Inc stands at -701.90. The total capital return value is set at -130.79, while invested capital returns managed to touch -140.05.

The receivables turnover for the company is 0.71 and the total asset turnover is 0.12. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.77.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Hanryu Holdings Inc (HRYU) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.