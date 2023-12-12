H World Group Limited ADR (HTHT) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

The price-to-earnings ratio for H World Group Limited ADR (NASDAQ: HTHT) is 25.59x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for HTHT is 0.94. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 16 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for H World Group Limited ADR (HTHT) is $399.72, which is $21.65 above the current market price. The public float for HTHT is 318.36M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.84% of that float. On December 12, 2023, HTHT’s average trading volume was 1.26M shares.

HTHT) stock’s latest price update

H World Group Limited ADR (NASDAQ: HTHT)’s stock price has soared by 0.90 in relation to previous closing price of 34.43. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -0.63% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-27 that H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT ) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript November 27, 2023 8:00 PM ET Company Participants Jason Chen – Director, Investor Relations HE Jihong – Chief Financial Officer JIN Hui – Chief Executive Officer Conference Call Participants Ronald Leung – Bank of America Simon Cheung – Goldman Sachs Sijie Lin – CICC Operator Thank you for standing by and welcome to the H World Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call. All participants are in a listen-only mode.

HTHT’s Market Performance

HTHT’s stock has fallen by -0.63% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -0.20% and a quarterly drop of -12.84%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.34% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.32% for H World Group Limited ADR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.50% for HTHT’s stock, with a -17.13% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HTHT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HTHT stocks, with Daiwa Securities repeating the rating for HTHT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for HTHT in the upcoming period, according to Daiwa Securities is $34 based on the research report published on October 27, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

HTHT Trading at -4.04% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HTHT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -35.09% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.32%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.34%, as shares sank -1.94% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.79% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HTHT fell by -0.79%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -26.45% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $35.97. In addition, H World Group Limited ADR saw -18.10% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for HTHT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-4.95 for the present operating margin

+11.56 for the gross margin

The net margin for H World Group Limited ADR stands at -13.14. The total capital return value is set at -1.26, while invested capital returns managed to touch -3.98. Equity return is now at value 28.61, with 5.29 for asset returns.

Based on H World Group Limited ADR (HTHT), the company’s capital structure generated 502.77 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 83.41. Total debt to assets is 71.35, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 421.41. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 69.91.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.76, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.34. The receivables turnover for the company is 12.00 and the total asset turnover is 0.22. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.70.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of H World Group Limited ADR (HTHT) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.