Green Plains Inc (GPRE) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Green Plains Inc (NASDAQ: GPRE) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 5.75 compared to its previous closing price of 23.31. However, the company has seen a fall of -0.92% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-11-27 that Energy consumption has grown steadily over the last few decades. Companies and industry experts question whether the latest energy production methods are efficient and environmentally sound.

Is It Worth Investing in Green Plains Inc (NASDAQ: GPRE) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.62. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Green Plains Inc (GPRE) is $40.30, which is $15.65 above the current market price. The public float for GPRE is 57.41M, and currently, short sellers hold a 12.56% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of GPRE on December 12, 2023 was 1.11M shares.

GPRE’s Market Performance

The stock of Green Plains Inc (GPRE) has seen a -0.92% decrease in the past week, with a -5.84% drop in the past month, and a -27.88% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.71%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.81% for GPRE. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.55% for GPRE’s stock, with a -20.10% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GPRE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GPRE stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for GPRE by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for GPRE in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $39 based on the research report published on May 12, 2023 of the current year 2023.

GPRE Trading at -7.71% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GPRE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -34.25% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.81%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.71%, as shares sank -5.30% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -18.11% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GPRE fell by -0.92%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -29.06% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $24.72. In addition, Green Plains Inc saw -19.18% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GPRE starting from Becker Todd A, who purchase 960 shares at the price of $24.68 back on Dec 11. After this action, Becker Todd A now owns 696,346 shares of Green Plains Inc, valued at $23,693 using the latest closing price.

Becker Todd A, the President and CEO of Green Plains Inc, purchase 5,419 shares at $23.08 during a trade that took place back on Dec 08, which means that Becker Todd A is holding 695,386 shares at $125,071 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GPRE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.70 for the present operating margin

+2.55 for the gross margin

The net margin for Green Plains Inc stands at -3.47. The total capital return value is set at -1.39, while invested capital returns managed to touch -8.55. Equity return is now at value -15.56, with -6.87 for asset returns.

Based on Green Plains Inc (GPRE), the company’s capital structure generated 78.13 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 43.86. Total debt to assets is 31.65, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 60.52. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 33.98.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.46, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.35. The receivables turnover for the company is 31.76 and the total asset turnover is 1.62. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.91.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Green Plains Inc (GPRE) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.