Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. (GT) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. (NASDAQ: GT)’s stock price has soared by 1.29 in relation to previous closing price of 13.97. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -2.28% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-11 that Goodyear’s (GT) Cooper Tire buyout, forward transformation plan, strategic EMEA restructuring and leadership position in electric mobility are major tailwinds.

Is It Worth Investing in Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. (NASDAQ: GT) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for GT is 1.85.

The public float for GT is 281.96M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.58% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of GT on December 12, 2023 was 3.48M shares.

GT’s Market Performance

The stock of Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. (GT) has seen a -2.28% decrease in the past week, with a 14.11% rise in the past month, and a 13.02% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.49%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.96% for GT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.45% for GT’s stock, with a 11.17% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GT stocks, with HSBC Securities repeating the rating for GT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for GT in the upcoming period, according to HSBC Securities is $16.80 based on the research report published on December 04, 2023 of the current year 2023.

GT Trading at 9.49% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.27% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.96%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.49%, as shares surge +10.12% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.84% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GT fell by -2.28%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +25.22% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.01. In addition, Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. saw 39.41% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for GT

Equity return is now at value -9.96, with -2.19 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. (GT) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.