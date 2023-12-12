GlobalFoundries Inc (GFS) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of GlobalFoundries Inc (NASDAQ: GFS) has surged by 5.43 when compared to previous closing price of 52.50, but the company has seen a 5.51% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. CNBC Television reported 2023-12-01 that Thomas Caulfield, GlobalFoundries CEO, joins ‘Closing Bell Overtime’ to talk the semiconductor market, consumer demand and more.

Is It Worth Investing in GlobalFoundries Inc (NASDAQ: GFS) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for GlobalFoundries Inc (NASDAQ: GFS) is 21.77x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for GFS is 1.70. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for GlobalFoundries Inc (GFS) is $69.44, which is $14.09 above the current market price. The public float for GFS is 79.03M and currently, short sellers hold a 14.85% of that float. On December 12, 2023, GFS’s average trading volume was 1.39M shares.

GFS’s Market Performance

GFS stock saw an increase of 5.51% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 8.94% and a quarterly increase of -7.86%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.28%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.86% for GlobalFoundries Inc (GFS). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.62% for GFS’s stock, with a -6.92% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

GFS Trading at 1.72% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GFS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.66% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.86%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.28%, as shares surge +6.50% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.88% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GFS rose by +5.51%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -14.44% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $54.64. In addition, GlobalFoundries Inc saw 2.71% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for GFS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.55 for the present operating margin

+25.70 for the gross margin

The net margin for GlobalFoundries Inc stands at +17.86. The total capital return value is set at 10.83, while invested capital returns managed to touch 12.90. Equity return is now at value 14.23, with 8.05 for asset returns.

Based on GlobalFoundries Inc (GFS), the company’s capital structure generated 28.81 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 22.37. Total debt to assets is 16.01, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 25.80. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 20.03.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.79, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.10. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.31 and the total asset turnover is 0.49. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.73.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of GlobalFoundries Inc (GFS) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.