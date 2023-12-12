GigaCloud Technology Inc (GCT) Stock: Understanding the Volatility

The stock of GigaCloud Technology Inc (GCT) has gone up by 18.65% for the week, with a 52.73% rise in the past month and a 9.96% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.46%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 9.02% for GCT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 37.19% for GCT’s stock, with a 76.76% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in GigaCloud Technology Inc (NASDAQ: GCT) Right Now?

GigaCloud Technology Inc (NASDAQ: GCT) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 8.19x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.33. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for GigaCloud Technology Inc (GCT) by analysts is $19.00, which is $4.43 above the current market price. The public float for GCT is 5.68M, and at present, short sellers hold a 40.67% of that float. On December 12, 2023, the average trading volume of GCT was 901.78K shares.

GCT) stock’s latest price update

GigaCloud Technology Inc (NASDAQ: GCT) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 9.30 compared to its previous closing price of 13.33. However, the company has seen a gain of 18.65% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-11 that GigaCloud Technology Inc. (GCT) shares have started gaining and might continue moving higher in the near term, as indicated by solid earnings estimate revisions.

Analysts’ Opinion of GCT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GCT stocks, with ROTH MKM repeating the rating for GCT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for GCT in the upcoming period, according to ROTH MKM is $13 based on the research report published on June 16, 2023 of the current year 2023.

GCT Trading at 49.72% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GCT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.67% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.02%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.46%, as shares surge +56.50% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +65.38% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GCT rose by +18.65%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +190.82% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.88. In addition, GigaCloud Technology Inc saw 156.06% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for GCT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.15 for the present operating margin

+16.87 for the gross margin

The net margin for GigaCloud Technology Inc stands at +4.70. The total capital return value is set at 14.75, while invested capital returns managed to touch 10.44. Equity return is now at value 32.84, with 15.75 for asset returns.

Based on GigaCloud Technology Inc (GCT), the company’s capital structure generated 75.96 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 43.17. Total debt to assets is 35.42, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 60.15. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 34.18.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.93, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.71. The receivables turnover for the company is 18.52 and the total asset turnover is 1.62. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.51.

Conclusion

To sum up, GigaCloud Technology Inc (GCT) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.