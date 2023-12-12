Gerdau S.A. ADR (GGB) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Gerdau S.A. ADR (NYSE: GGB)’s stock price has plunge by 0.22relation to previous closing price of 4.56. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 2.24% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-07 that Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 7, 2023 10:00 AM ET Company Participants Renata Oliva Battiferro – Head of Investor Relations Gustavo Werneck – Chief Executive Officer Rafael Japur – Chief Financial Officer Conference Call Participants Edgard Pinto de Souza – Itaú BBA Leonardo Correa – BTG Pactual Lucas Laghi – XP Gabriel Simoes – Goldman Sachs Renata Oliva Battiferro Good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to Investor Relations and our Presentation for the Third Quarter of 2023.

Is It Worth Investing in Gerdau S.A. ADR (NYSE: GGB) Right Now?

Gerdau S.A. ADR (NYSE: GGB) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.01x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for GGB is 1.73. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 5 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for GGB is $6.20, which is $1.63 above the current price. The public float for GGB is 1.15B and currently, short sellers hold a 0.61% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of GGB on December 12, 2023 was 5.92M shares.

GGB’s Market Performance

The stock of Gerdau S.A. ADR (GGB) has seen a 2.24% increase in the past week, with a -0.65% drop in the past month, and a -11.61% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.78%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.85% for GGB. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.52% for GGB’s stock, with a -7.85% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

GGB Trading at 0.51% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GGB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.40% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.85%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.78%, as shares sank -5.19% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.19% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GGB rose by +2.24%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -11.47% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.68. In addition, Gerdau S.A. ADR saw -11.59% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for GGB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+20.10 for the present operating margin

+22.75 for the gross margin

The net margin for Gerdau S.A. ADR stands at +13.86. The total capital return value is set at 28.14, while invested capital returns managed to touch 20.42. Equity return is now at value 16.69, with 10.68 for asset returns.

Based on Gerdau S.A. ADR (GGB), the company’s capital structure generated 29.57 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 22.82. Total debt to assets is 18.48, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 22.21. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 17.14.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.66, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.23. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.62 and the total asset turnover is 1.12. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.32.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Gerdau S.A. ADR (GGB) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.