Garrett Motion Inc (GTX) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for GTX is 1.33. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for GTX is $15.00, which is $6.67 above the current price. The public float for GTX is 233.48M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.16% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of GTX on December 12, 2023 was 971.86K shares.

GTX stock's latest price update

Garrett Motion Inc (NASDAQ: GTX)’s stock price has soared by 3.22 in relation to previous closing price of 8.07. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 7.90% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-12-04 that GTX’s revenue has grown at a CAGR of 4%, while its margins have declined and debt has ticked up. The company is heavily negatively exposed to the EV transition, with the majority of its revenue relative to petrol/diesel cars and the use case of turbochargers in the future uncertain. The company is investing heavily in R&D but it is too early to say if GTX will be successful with its transition.

GTX’s Market Performance

GTX’s stock has risen by 7.90% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 13.80% and a quarterly rise of 7.48%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.18% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.35% for Garrett Motion Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 10.28% for GTX’s stock, with a simple moving average of 8.22% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GTX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GTX stocks, with BWS Financial repeating the rating for GTX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for GTX in the upcoming period, according to BWS Financial is $15 based on the research report published on June 03, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

GTX Trading at 11.95% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GTX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.03% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.35%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.18%, as shares surge +13.33% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.71% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GTX rose by +7.90%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +8.18% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.60. In addition, Garrett Motion Inc saw 9.32% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GTX starting from Barthelet Pierre, who sale 10,705 shares at the price of $7.36 back on Nov 14. After this action, Barthelet Pierre now owns 54,744 shares of Garrett Motion Inc, valued at $78,789 using the latest closing price.

CYRUS CAPITAL PARTNERS, L.P., the 10% Owner of Garrett Motion Inc, sale 3,486,267 shares at $7.70 during a trade that took place back on Aug 11, which means that CYRUS CAPITAL PARTNERS, L.P. is holding 31,402,333 shares at $26,844,256 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GTX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.07 for the present operating margin

+23.31 for the gross margin

The net margin for Garrett Motion Inc stands at +5.72. The total capital return value is set at 41.87, while invested capital returns managed to touch 20.42.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.76, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.83. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.45 and the total asset turnover is 1.35. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.04.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Garrett Motion Inc (GTX) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.