Gannett Co Inc. (GCI) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

Gannett Co Inc. (NYSE: GCI) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 16.04x. and a 36-month beta value of 2.35. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Gannett Co Inc. (GCI) by analysts is $2.87, which is $0.69 above the current market price. The public float for GCI is 126.42M, and at present, short sellers hold a 11.70% of that float. On December 12, 2023, the average trading volume of GCI was 805.22K shares.

GCI) stock’s latest price update

Gannett Co Inc. (NYSE: GCI) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 15.35 compared to its previous closing price of 1.89. However, the company has seen a gain of 15.96% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Motley Fool reported 2023-11-02 that The media sector mainstay reported its third-quarter results. It missed on both the top and bottom lines.

GCI’s Market Performance

Gannett Co Inc. (GCI) has experienced a 15.96% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 12.38% rise in the past month, and a -20.14% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.15%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.13% for GCI. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 13.52% for GCI’s stock, with a simple moving average of -5.92% for the last 200 days.

GCI Trading at 0.32% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GCI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -39.44% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.13%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.15%, as shares surge +17.40% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.60% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GCI rose by +14.90%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -28.94% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.9365. In addition, Gannett Co Inc. saw 7.39% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GCI starting from Tarica Laurence, who purchase 200,000 shares at the price of $1.85 back on Nov 16. After this action, Tarica Laurence now owns 1,008,799 shares of Gannett Co Inc., valued at $370,000 using the latest closing price.

Reed Michael, the Chief Executive Officer of Gannett Co Inc., purchase 60,000 shares at $2.01 during a trade that took place back on Nov 06, which means that Reed Michael is holding 3,304,323 shares at $120,600 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GCI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+2.07 for the present operating margin

+31.08 for the gross margin

The net margin for Gannett Co Inc. stands at -2.65. The total capital return value is set at 3.23, while invested capital returns managed to touch -4.37. Equity return is now at value 8.71, with 1.18 for asset returns.

Based on Gannett Co Inc. (GCI), the company’s capital structure generated 482.10 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 82.82. Total debt to assets is 59.57, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 446.48. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 76.70.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.59, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.89. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.53 and the total asset turnover is 1.13. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.82.

Conclusion

To sum up, Gannett Co Inc. (GCI) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “sell” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.