Gamestop Corporation (GME) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Gamestop Corporation (NYSE: GME)’s stock price has gone decline by -3.09 in comparison to its previous close of 15.55, however, the company has experienced a -11.25% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-12-11 that U.S. retail sales fell in October for the first time in seven months as the economy shows signs of starting to cool. Indeed, Thanksgiving holiday retail sales during the weekend of Black Friday through Cyber Monday were strong.

Is It Worth Investing in Gamestop Corporation (NYSE: GME) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for GME is -0.46. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Gamestop Corporation (GME) is $11.95, which is -$3.12 below the current market price. The public float for GME is 266.26M and currently, short sellers hold a 22.79% of that float. On December 12, 2023, GME’s average trading volume was 5.67M shares.

GME’s Market Performance

GME stock saw an increase of -11.25% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 18.66% and a quarterly increase of -12.54%. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.56%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 8.28% for Gamestop Corporation (GME). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 9.05% for GME’s stock, with a simple moving average of -21.43% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GME

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GME stocks, with Wedbush repeating the rating for GME by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for GME in the upcoming period, according to Wedbush is $6.20 based on the research report published on June 08, 2023 of the current year 2023.

GME Trading at 7.37% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GME to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -45.50% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.28%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.56%, as shares surge +20.18% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.44% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GME fell by -11.25%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -22.88% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.95. In addition, Gamestop Corporation saw -18.36% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GME starting from Robinson Mark Haymond, who sale 11,966 shares at the price of $15.48 back on Oct 12. After this action, Robinson Mark Haymond now owns 69,377 shares of Gamestop Corporation, valued at $185,234 using the latest closing price.

Robinson Mark Haymond, the General Counsel and Secretary of Gamestop Corporation, sale 4,220 shares at $15.41 during a trade that took place back on Oct 02, which means that Robinson Mark Haymond is holding 81,343 shares at $65,030 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GME

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-5.21 for the present operating margin

+22.13 for the gross margin

The net margin for Gamestop Corporation stands at -5.28. The total capital return value is set at -14.74, while invested capital returns managed to touch -16.61. Equity return is now at value -0.65, with -0.25 for asset returns.

Based on Gamestop Corporation (GME), the company’s capital structure generated 46.63 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 31.80. Total debt to assets is 18.82, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 31.09. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 21.20.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.69, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.10. The receivables turnover for the company is 18.67 and the total asset turnover is 1.70. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.74.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Gamestop Corporation (GME) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.