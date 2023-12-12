Fuelcell Energy Inc (FCEL) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 3.60. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Fuelcell Energy Inc (FCEL) is $1.95, which is $0.65 above the current market price. The public float for FCEL is 449.40M, and currently, short sellers hold a 17.60% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of FCEL on December 12, 2023 was 11.31M shares.

The stock price of Fuelcell Energy Inc (NASDAQ: FCEL) has surged by 0.78 when compared to previous closing price of 1.29, but the company has seen a -6.47% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-12-11 that All those companies that collaborate with the welfare of our planet will always deserve a great position in the financial markets, especially companies that contribute to the creation of clean energy. That is the case with these hydrogen stocks.

FCEL’s Market Performance

Fuelcell Energy Inc (FCEL) has seen a -6.47% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 17.12% gain in the past month and a -3.70% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.42%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.31% for FCEL. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 7.26% for FCEL stock, with a simple moving average of -33.08% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FCEL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FCEL stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for FCEL by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for FCEL in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $1.50 based on the research report published on September 14, 2023 of the current year 2023.

FCEL Trading at 8.08% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FCEL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -70.18% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.31%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.42%, as shares surge +26.21% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.56% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FCEL fell by -6.47%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -59.50% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.2255. In addition, Fuelcell Energy Inc saw -53.24% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for FCEL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-108.78 for the present operating margin

-21.30 for the gross margin

The net margin for Fuelcell Energy Inc stands at -109.38. The total capital return value is set at -17.23, while invested capital returns managed to touch -17.74. Equity return is now at value -15.86, with -12.67 for asset returns.

Based on Fuelcell Energy Inc (FCEL), the company’s capital structure generated 12.17 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 10.85. Total debt to assets is 9.64, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 11.21. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 9.19.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.49, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.10. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.60 and the total asset turnover is 0.14. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.76.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Fuelcell Energy Inc (FCEL) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.