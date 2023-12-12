FS KKR Capital Corp. (FSK) Stock: Assessing the Risk and Reward

The stock of FS KKR Capital Corp. (FSK) has gone down by -0.61% for the week, with a 0.60% rise in the past month and a 0.40% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.18%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 0.94% for FSK. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.25% for FSK’s stock, with a 3.40% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE: FSK) Right Now?

FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE: FSK) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for FSK is at 1.39. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for FSK is $21.55, which is $1.78 above the current market price. The public float for FSK is 265.47M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.50% of that float. The average trading volume for FSK on December 12, 2023 was 1.31M shares.

FSK) stock’s latest price update

FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE: FSK)’s stock price has gone decline by -2.12 in comparison to its previous close of 20.26, however, the company has experienced a -0.61% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-12-09 that FS KKR Capital is trading at a 20% discount to net asset value despite strong growth in net investment income in the last year. The BDC has a well-diversified portfolio focused on senior secured loans and a joint venture with similar assets. The dividend is well-supported by NII, but there is a risk from the Fed ending its tightening policy.

Analysts’ Opinion of FSK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FSK stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for FSK by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for FSK in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $21 based on the research report published on July 28, 2023 of the current year 2023.

FSK Trading at 1.74% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FSK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.86% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.94%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.18%, as shares surge +0.30% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.28% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FSK fell by -1.05%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +1.07% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $19.94. In addition, FS KKR Capital Corp. saw 15.59% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FSK starting from Hopkins Jerel A, who purchase 500 shares at the price of $20.09 back on Dec 08. After this action, Hopkins Jerel A now owns 7,650 shares of FS KKR Capital Corp., valued at $10,048 using the latest closing price.

Sandler Elizabeth, the Co-President of FS KKR Capital Corp., purchase 1,000 shares at $20.61 during a trade that took place back on Sep 01, which means that Sandler Elizabeth is holding 4,700 shares at $20,610 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FSK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+23.63 for the present operating margin

+79.71 for the gross margin

The net margin for FS KKR Capital Corp. stands at +5.13. The total capital return value is set at 2.60, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.56.

Based on FS KKR Capital Corp. (FSK), the company’s capital structure generated 123.99 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 55.35. Total debt to assets is 53.92, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 123.99. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 55.35.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 9.83, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.65. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.10 and the total asset turnover is 0.11.

Conclusion

In conclusion, FS KKR Capital Corp. (FSK) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.