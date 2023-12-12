Frontline Plc (FRO) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

The price-to-earnings ratio for Frontline Plc (NYSE: FRO) is above average at 15.99x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.10.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Frontline Plc (FRO) is $25.62, which is $6.87 above the current market price. The public float for FRO is 143.15M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.13% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of FRO on December 12, 2023 was 3.00M shares.

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

FRO) stock’s latest price update

Frontline Plc (NYSE: FRO)’s stock price has decreased by -1.19 compared to its previous closing price of 18.97. However, the company has seen a -2.62% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-07 that Frontline (FRO) has become technically an oversold stock now, which implies exhaustion of the heavy selling pressure on it. This, combined with strong agreement among Wall Street analysts in revising earnings estimates higher, indicates a potential trend reversal for the stock in the near term.

FRO’s Market Performance

Frontline Plc (FRO) has seen a -2.62% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -12.61% decline in the past month and a 12.18% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.44%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.49% for FRO. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -10.21% for FRO stock, with a simple moving average of 8.28% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FRO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FRO stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for FRO by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for FRO in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $17 based on the research report published on August 25, 2023 of the current year 2023.

FRO Trading at -9.97% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FRO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.32% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.49%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.44%, as shares sank -12.93% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.82% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FRO fell by -2.26%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +1.43% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $20.74. In addition, Frontline Plc saw 54.41% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for FRO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+18.77 for the present operating margin

+21.47 for the gross margin

The net margin for Frontline Plc stands at +30.70. The total capital return value is set at 4.33, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.52. Equity return is now at value 13.98, with 5.91 for asset returns.

Based on Frontline Plc (FRO), the company’s capital structure generated 83.23 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 45.42. Total debt to assets is 35.22, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 77.60. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 42.35.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.90, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.39. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.79.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Frontline Plc (FRO) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.