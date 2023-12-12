Freshworks Inc (FRSH) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock of Freshworks Inc (NASDAQ: FRSH) has increased by 2.26 when compared to last closing price of 20.53. Despite this, the company has experienced a 0.55% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. MarketBeat reported 2023-12-10 that Enterprise customer relationship management (CRM) software-as-a-service (SAAS) provider Freshworks Inc. NASDAQ: FRSH has integrated artificial intelligence (AI) into its suite of products. The company has over 60,000 business clients, including Blue Nile, Klarna, Travix and BEL USA.

Is It Worth Investing in Freshworks Inc (NASDAQ: FRSH) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for FRSH is at 0.92. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for FRSH is $23.40, which is $2.4 above the current market price. The public float for FRSH is 155.41M, and currently, shorts hold a 6.19% of that float. The average trading volume for FRSH on December 12, 2023 was 2.28M shares.

FRSH’s Market Performance

FRSH’s stock has seen a 0.55% increase for the week, with a 20.32% rise in the past month and a 0.21% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.05%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.87% for Freshworks Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 8.10% for FRSH stock, with a simple moving average of 20.46% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FRSH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FRSH stocks, with Canaccord Genuity repeating the rating for FRSH by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for FRSH in the upcoming period, according to Canaccord Genuity is $25 based on the research report published on August 02, 2023 of the current year 2023.

FRSH Trading at 11.65% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FRSH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.79% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.87%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.05%, as shares surge +21.57% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.82% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FRSH rose by +0.02%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +40.17% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $19.61. In addition, Freshworks Inc saw 42.73% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FRSH starting from NELSON ZACHARY, who sale 8,433 shares at the price of $20.63 back on Dec 04. After this action, NELSON ZACHARY now owns 15,482 shares of Freshworks Inc, valued at $173,973 using the latest closing price.

Taylor Jennifer H, the Director of Freshworks Inc, sale 7,035 shares at $17.41 during a trade that took place back on Nov 10, which means that Taylor Jennifer H is holding 19,081 shares at $122,479 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FRSH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-46.86 for the present operating margin

+80.69 for the gross margin

The net margin for Freshworks Inc stands at -46.61. The total capital return value is set at -20.08, while invested capital returns managed to touch -20.03. Equity return is now at value -15.56, with -11.85 for asset returns.

Based on Freshworks Inc (FRSH), the company’s capital structure generated 3.32 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 3.22. Total debt to assets is 2.53, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2.68. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.59.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 8.68, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.97 and the total asset turnover is 0.35. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.63.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Freshworks Inc (FRSH) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.