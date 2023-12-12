Freeport-McMoRan Inc (FCX) Stock: A Guide to the Market Trend

The stock of Freeport-McMoRan Inc (FCX) has gone up by 0.69% for the week, with a 13.93% rise in the past month and a -5.28% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.64%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.47% for FCX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.80% for FCX’s stock, with a -0.96% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE: FCX) Right Now?

Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE: FCX) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 25.50x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 2.04.

The public float for FCX is 1.41B, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.25% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of FCX on December 12, 2023 was 10.62M shares.

FCX) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE: FCX) has decreased by -0.73 when compared to last closing price of 38.15. Despite this, the company has experienced a 0.69% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-08 that Zacks.com users have recently been watching Freeport-McMoRan (FCX) quite a bit. Thus, it is worth knowing the facts that could determine the stock’s prospects.

Analysts’ Opinion of FCX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FCX stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for FCX by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for FCX in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $42 based on the research report published on October 17, 2023 of the current year 2023.

FCX Trading at 6.13% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FCX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.50% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.47%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.64%, as shares surge +12.44% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.56% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FCX rose by +0.69%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -5.06% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $36.69. In addition, Freeport-McMoRan Inc saw 0.39% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FCX starting from Lewis Sara Grootwassink, who purchase 4,000 shares at the price of $34.90 back on May 12. After this action, Lewis Sara Grootwassink now owns 17,800 shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc, valued at $139,597 using the latest closing price.

Mikes Ellie L., the Chief Accounting Officer of Freeport-McMoRan Inc, sale 11,678 shares at $43.17 during a trade that took place back on Mar 01, which means that Mikes Ellie L. is holding 32,333 shares at $504,117 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FCX

Equity return is now at value 13.63, with 4.22 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Freeport-McMoRan Inc (FCX) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.