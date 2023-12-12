Franklin Resources, Inc. (BEN) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE: BEN)’s stock price has increased by 2.96 compared to its previous closing price of 25.49. However, the company has seen a 3.74% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-30 that Franklin Resources (BEN) reported earnings 30 days ago. What’s next for the stock?

Is It Worth Investing in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE: BEN) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE: BEN) is 15.24x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for BEN is 1.37. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 6 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Franklin Resources, Inc. (BEN) is $23.40, which is -$2.87 below the current market price. The public float for BEN is 286.21M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.95% of that float. On December 12, 2023, BEN’s average trading volume was 3.15M shares.

BEN’s Market Performance

BEN’s stock has seen a 3.74% increase for the week, with a 14.51% rise in the past month and a 1.29% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.48%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.06% for Franklin Resources, Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 6.84% for BEN’s stock, with a 1.33% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BEN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BEN stocks, with BMO Capital Markets repeating the rating for BEN by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for BEN in the upcoming period, according to BMO Capital Markets is $24 based on the research report published on July 10, 2023 of the current year 2023.

BEN Trading at 10.57% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BEN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.63% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.06%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.48%, as shares surge +16.18% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.97% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BEN rose by +3.32%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -11.30% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $24.75. In addition, Franklin Resources, Inc. saw -0.51% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BEN starting from Sethi Alok, who sale 25,000 shares at the price of $25.38 back on Dec 05. After this action, Sethi Alok now owns 92,481 shares of Franklin Resources, Inc., valued at $634,465 using the latest closing price.

Byerwalter Mariann H, the Director of Franklin Resources, Inc., sale 6,011 shares at $24.01 during a trade that took place back on Oct 10, which means that Byerwalter Mariann H is holding 10,494 shares at $144,324 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BEN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.81 for the present operating margin

+73.86 for the gross margin

The net margin for Franklin Resources, Inc. stands at +10.71. The total capital return value is set at 5.79, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.82. Equity return is now at value 7.22, with 2.90 for asset returns.

Based on Franklin Resources, Inc. (BEN), the company’s capital structure generated 98.62 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 49.65. Total debt to assets is 39.02, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 97.97. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 49.33.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.53, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.56. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.04 and the total asset turnover is 0.27.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Franklin Resources, Inc. (BEN) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.