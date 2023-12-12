Ford Motor Co. (F) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The price-to-earnings ratio for Ford Motor Co. (NYSE: F) is above average at 7.26x. The 36-month beta value for F is also noteworthy at 1.62. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 9 rating it as “hold,” and 3 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for F is $13.19, which is $2.12 above than the current price. The public float for F is 3.93B, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.54% of that float. The average trading volume of F on December 12, 2023 was 52.88M shares.

F) stock’s latest price update

Ford Motor Co. (NYSE: F)’s stock price has plunge by 0.54relation to previous closing price of 11.01. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 3.46% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Market Watch reported 2023-12-11 that Ford Motor Co. will slash production plans for its electric F-50 Lightning pickup trucks by about half in 2024, according to reports late Monday.

F’s Market Performance

F’s stock has risen by 3.46% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 14.12% and a quarterly drop of -11.08%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.86% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.39% for Ford Motor Co. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 6.38% for F stock, with a simple moving average of -9.61% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of F

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for F stocks, with HSBC Securities repeating the rating for F by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for F in the upcoming period, according to HSBC Securities is $11.30 based on the research report published on December 04, 2023 of the current year 2023.

F Trading at 1.35% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought F to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -28.21% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.39%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.86%, as shares surge +12.27% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.87% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, F rose by +3.46%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -6.82% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.47. In addition, Ford Motor Co. saw 0.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at F starting from FIELD JOHN DOUGLAS, who purchase 182,000 shares at the price of $11.05 back on Dec 08. After this action, FIELD JOHN DOUGLAS now owns 720,176 shares of Ford Motor Co., valued at $2,010,590 using the latest closing price.

FARLEY JR JAMES D, the President and CEO of Ford Motor Co., sale 79,921 shares at $12.86 during a trade that took place back on Mar 03, which means that FARLEY JR JAMES D is holding 1,638,667 shares at $1,027,840 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for F

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.05 for the present operating margin

+15.88 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ford Motor Co. stands at -1.25. The total capital return value is set at 3.45, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1.46. Equity return is now at value 14.27, with 2.39 for asset returns.

Based on Ford Motor Co. (F), the company’s capital structure generated 324.86 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 76.46. Total debt to assets is 54.90, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 207.91. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 48.94.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.81, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.98. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.21 and the total asset turnover is 0.62. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.20.

Conclusion

In summary, Ford Motor Co. (F) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.