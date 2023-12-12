Flex Ltd (FLEX) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Flex Ltd (NASDAQ: FLEX) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.93x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for FLEX is 1.21. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for FLEX is $33.57, which is $7.76 above the current price. The public float for FLEX is 429.84M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.79% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of FLEX on December 12, 2023 was 3.94M shares.

The stock of Flex Ltd (NASDAQ: FLEX) has increased by 0.55 when compared to last closing price of 25.67.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 1.53% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-06 that The P/B ratio helps to identify low-priced stocks that have high growth prospects. Solo Brands (DTC), Park Hotels & Resorts (PK), Flex (FLEX), Centene (CNC) and Deluxe Corp (DLX) are some such stocks.

FLEX’s Market Performance

Flex Ltd (FLEX) has experienced a 1.53% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 0.62% rise in the past month, and a -1.86% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.39%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.95% for FLEX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.86% for FLEX’s stock, with a 3.25% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FLEX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FLEX stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for FLEX by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for FLEX in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $35 based on the research report published on September 07, 2023 of the current year 2023.

FLEX Trading at -0.23% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FLEX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.69% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.95%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.39%, as shares sank -1.07% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.34% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FLEX rose by +1.53%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +11.06% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $26.02. In addition, Flex Ltd saw 20.27% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FLEX starting from McSweeney Erin, who sale 9,500 shares at the price of $25.64 back on Oct 31. After this action, McSweeney Erin now owns 27,227 shares of Flex Ltd, valued at $243,580 using the latest closing price.

OFFER DAVID SCOTT, the EVP, General Counsel of Flex Ltd, sale 150,000 shares at $25.82 during a trade that took place back on Oct 30, which means that OFFER DAVID SCOTT is holding 237,094 shares at $3,872,310 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FLEX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.25 for the present operating margin

+7.53 for the gross margin

The net margin for Flex Ltd stands at +2.61. The total capital return value is set at 13.40, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.08. Equity return is now at value 15.59, with 3.78 for asset returns.

Based on Flex Ltd (FLEX), the company’s capital structure generated 83.59 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 45.53. Total debt to assets is 20.91, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 78.43. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 42.72.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.41, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.37. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.43 and the total asset turnover is 1.49. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.48.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Flex Ltd (FLEX) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.