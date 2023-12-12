Fiserv, Inc. (FI) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE: FI)’s stock price has gone rise by 1.18 in comparison to its previous close of 132.36, however, the company has experienced a 2.74% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-11-29 that Wall Street is keeping an eye on issues like high inflation, high interest rates, and softening consumer demand. And at the same time, the sell-side community is focusing on the future, when it comes to deciding what are the top-rated fintech stocks.

Is It Worth Investing in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE: FI) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE: FI) is above average at 28.02x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.93.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 19 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 6 as “overweight,” 13 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Fiserv, Inc. (FI) is $144.47, which is $9.48 above the current market price. The public float for FI is 595.75M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.05% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of FI on December 12, 2023 was 2.77M shares.

FI’s Market Performance

FI stock saw an increase of 2.74% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 12.18% and a quarterly increase of 10.09%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.17%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.39% for Fiserv, Inc. (FI). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 5.45% for FI’s stock, with a simple moving average of 12.29% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FI stocks, with BMO Capital Markets repeating the rating for FI by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for FI in the upcoming period, according to BMO Capital Markets is $152 based on the research report published on December 05, 2023 of the current year 2023.

FI Trading at 12.12% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 1.01% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.39%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.17%, as shares surge +10.21% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +18.56% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FI rose by +2.74%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +17.01% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $127.62. In addition, Fiserv, Inc. saw 32.50% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FI starting from Chiarello Guy, who sale 6,750 shares at the price of $129.91 back on Dec 01. After this action, Chiarello Guy now owns 146,856 shares of Fiserv, Inc., valued at $876,892 using the latest closing price.

Best Kenneth, the Chief Accounting Officer of Fiserv, Inc., sale 9,138 shares at $127.50 during a trade that took place back on Nov 28, which means that Best Kenneth is holding 30,691 shares at $1,165,095 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+21.93 for the present operating margin

+54.95 for the gross margin

The net margin for Fiserv, Inc. stands at +14.26. The total capital return value is set at 7.22, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.83. Equity return is now at value 9.95, with 3.73 for asset returns.

Based on Fiserv, Inc. (FI), the company’s capital structure generated 71.92 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 41.83. Total debt to assets is 26.43, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 69.99. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 40.71.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.35, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.25. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.50 and the total asset turnover is 0.22. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.04.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Fiserv, Inc. (FI) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.