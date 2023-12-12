Fastenal Co. (FAST) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of Fastenal Co. (NASDAQ: FAST) has jumped by 1.70 compared to previous close of 62.29. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 4.56% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-08 that GMS’ second-quarter fiscal 2024 earnings reflect a slowdown in single-family construction and lower steel prices.

Is It Worth Investing in Fastenal Co. (NASDAQ: FAST) Right Now?

Fastenal Co. (NASDAQ: FAST) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 32.00x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.06. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 10 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Fastenal Co. (FAST) by analysts is $60.00, which is -$3.35 below the current market price. The public float for FAST is 570.24M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.94% of that float. On December 12, 2023, the average trading volume of FAST was 3.40M shares.

FAST’s Market Performance

FAST stock saw an increase of 4.56% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 7.81% and a quarterly increase of 16.92%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.33%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.24% for Fastenal Co. (FAST). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.77% for FAST’s stock, with a simple moving average of 13.58% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FAST

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FAST stocks, with HSBC Securities repeating the rating for FAST by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for FAST in the upcoming period, according to HSBC Securities is $59 based on the research report published on September 15, 2023 of the current year 2023.

FAST Trading at 8.11% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FAST to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 1.20% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.24%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.33%, as shares surge +5.57% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +15.94% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FAST rose by +3.90%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +23.63% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $60.94. In addition, Fastenal Co. saw 34.72% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FAST starting from Jansen James C, who sale 6,290 shares at the price of $61.56 back on Dec 06. After this action, Jansen James C now owns 26,176 shares of Fastenal Co., valued at $387,215 using the latest closing price.

Jansen James C, the EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT of Fastenal Co., sale 10,000 shares at $61.01 during a trade that took place back on Dec 04, which means that Jansen James C is holding 26,176 shares at $610,053 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FAST

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+20.82 for the present operating margin

+43.69 for the gross margin

The net margin for Fastenal Co. stands at +15.57. The total capital return value is set at 38.03, while invested capital returns managed to touch 30.19. Equity return is now at value 34.23, with 24.59 for asset returns.

Based on Fastenal Co. (FAST), the company’s capital structure generated 25.36 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 20.23. Total debt to assets is 17.63, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 16.07. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 12.82.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.97, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.30 and the total asset turnover is 1.58. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.96.

Conclusion

To sum up, Fastenal Co. (FAST) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.