Exicure Inc (XCUR) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Exicure Inc (NASDAQ: XCUR) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 20.63 compared to its previous closing price of 0.52. However, the company has seen a gain of 56.00% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-12-08 that Exicure (NASDAQ: XCUR ) stock is rising higher on Friday despite a lack of news from the early-stage biotechnology company. Exicure hasn’t released any recent press releases or made any filings that would result in today’s stock rally.

Is It Worth Investing in Exicure Inc (NASDAQ: XCUR) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Exicure Inc (NASDAQ: XCUR) is above average at 0.49x. The 36-month beta value for XCUR is also noteworthy at 1.06. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for XCUR is $2.00, which is $1.38 above than the current price. The public float for XCUR is 4.13M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.00% of that float. The average trading volume of XCUR on December 12, 2023 was 460.11K shares.

XCUR’s Market Performance

The stock of Exicure Inc (XCUR) has seen a 56.00% increase in the past week, with a 4.00% rise in the past month, and a -24.82% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 25.07%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 13.13% for XCUR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 24.76% for XCUR’s stock, with a -30.22% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of XCUR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for XCUR stocks, with Chardan Capital Markets repeating the rating for XCUR by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for XCUR in the upcoming period, according to Chardan Capital Markets is $0.40 based on the research report published on December 13, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

XCUR Trading at 4.21% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought XCUR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -64.94% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.13%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 25.07%, as shares surge +5.05% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.33% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, XCUR rose by +56.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -45.26% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.5017. In addition, Exicure Inc saw -45.74% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at XCUR starting from CBI USA, Inc., who purchase 3,400,000 shares at the price of $1.60 back on Dec 15. After this action, CBI USA, Inc. now owns 4,218,299 shares of Exicure Inc, valued at $5,440,000 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for XCUR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-6.35 for the present operating margin

+93.56 for the gross margin

The net margin for Exicure Inc stands at -8.96. The total capital return value is set at -7.60, while invested capital returns managed to touch -12.81. Equity return is now at value 56.40, with 11.25 for asset returns.

Based on Exicure Inc (XCUR), the company’s capital structure generated 48.96 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 32.87. Total debt to assets is 31.32, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 45.35. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 30.44.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.13, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.81. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.13.

Conclusion

In summary, Exicure Inc (XCUR) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.